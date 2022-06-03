ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

GUNS: Serious solutions needed

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

America’s greatest irony. “Woke liberals” portrayed as cultists blindly following elitists, both of which have no concept of morals nor money…. Meanwhile the fallacy of safety held by the cult of guns, aka the NRA, is crumbling before our very eyes....

CNN

Opinion: The backdoor solution to gun reform in America

Asha Rangappa writes that if Congress wants to pass meaningful gun reform -- and with only 50 votes in the Senate -- it should take a page out of former President Ronald Reagan's 1984 playbook and condition federal funding to states based on their compliance with national gun control objectives.
UVALDE, TX
creators.com

Retire These Gun Myths

The aftermath of a horrific mass shooting is not the time one would usually turn to a humor site, and yet, The Onion had an insightful take on Uvalde. The headline: "'No Way to Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens." And here's the kicker: The Onion has run pieces with that same headline for years.
AMERICAS
CBS News

Gun control bills clear hurdle in the House

Several pieces of gun control legislation made it out of committee in the House, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she expects them to come up for a full vote next week. CBS News Political Correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns looks at what the next steps are.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The dishonest gun control debate

It's an arduous process arguing with people who support more gun control. Most of the time, it requires getting past layers of logical fallacies and flat-out untruths to get to the heart of the matter, which is that they wish the Second Amendment didn't exist. If you support the Second...
POLITICS
Slate

Gun Manufacturers Are Doubling Down

On May 16, the gun company Daniel Defense tweeted an ad featuring a toddler holding an AR-style rifle—the same kind of gun that would be used to kill 21 people in Uvalde, Texas, days later. According to Todd C. Frankel, an enterprise reporter at the Washington Post, ads like these are as routine as the “thoughts and prayers” Daniel Defense and other gun companies offer up after every mass shooting. There is “a Groundhog Day quality to all this,” he says. “They just follow the same playbook and no variation.” On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I talked to Frankel about why gun manufacturers aren’t worried about bad publicity and how guns became identity politics. This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.
UVALDE, TX
American Council on Science and Health

Gun Facts

In 2020, there were 45,222 deaths as a result of firearms. 53.7% were suicides – self-inflicted death by firearms is the most effective of any method, with a case fatality rate of 82.5%. 42.8% of deaths by firearms were due to homicide. The remaining 3.5% of deaths were accidental,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
