ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

GOP passes bill aiming to root out ‘suspected’ transgender female athletes with genital inspection

By Morgan Trau
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMAJP_0fzA579R00
The Ohio Statehouse. Photo by Tyler Buchanan, Ohio Capital Journal.

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.

House Republican lawmakers in Ohio passed a bill at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night that would ban transgender girls and women from participating in high school and college athletics. It also comes with a “verification process” of checking the genitals of those “accused” of being trans.

The ‘Save Women’s Sports Act,’ or House Bill 61, wasn’t supposed to be on the schedule for legislators originally. However, at the last minute, Republican representatives added the language to a completely different bill.

H.B. 151 would revise Ohio’s Teacher Residency Program, trying to reduce state control in schools. The bill, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Don Jones, from Freeport, got a surprise addition.

News 5’s Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau tried to get the substitute bill numerous times during the session, but Democrats told her they didn’t have it and had also been looking for it. Some Republicans said the same, some didn’t respond. It was finally sent to her the next afternoon, while still not being posted online for the public to read as of 8 p.m. EST.

“Having this third bill now slipped into an unrelated bill at the last moment is just such an additional slap in the face to our entire community,” Maria Bruno, legislative policy director for Equality Ohio, said. “I know that there are a lot of folks in the LGBTQ community who are sitting there asking themselves, ‘What did I do to them? because they keep coming after me’ and I can’t blame them for having that perspective.

“But the answer is nothing, just existing.”

Sub H.B. 151 would require schools, state universities and private colleges to designate separate “single-sex” teams and sports for “each sex.”

“Across our country, female athletes are currently losing championships, scholarship opportunities, medals, education and training opportunities and more to discriminatory policies that allow biological males to compete in girls sports,” H.B. 61 bill sponsor Republican state Rep. Jena Powell, from Arcanum, said while proposing the amendment adding her bill into H.B. 151.

There is only one transgender girl in the state that is currently participating in high school athletics, according to Equality Ohio and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA).

“Being able to play on the girl’s team is absolutely amazing, it’s a total dream,” Ember, a softball player and high school junior, said. “I feel at home and I can be myself and push myself every day to do my best, and I don’t have to put on the mask or pretend to be someone else to enjoy the sport that I love.”

Many House Republicans say allowing people like Ember to join girl’s teams hurts her competitors, especially with women working hard to earn Title IX, the sex discrimination act, for sports.

“I am passionate about this issue because we can not allow girls’ dreams of being a gold medal athlete to be crushed by biological males stealing their opportunity,” Powell said. “This bill ensures that every little girl who works hard to make it on a podium is not robbed of her chance by a biological male competing against her in a biological female sport.”

This declaration woke all of the Democrats in the chamber up. The next 45 minutes were full of heated exchanges between the two parties.

“This is not a real problem,” state Rep. Rich Brown, a Democrat from Canal Winchester, said. “This is a made-up, ‘ let’s feed red meat to the base’ issue.”

State Rep. Jean Schmidt, a Republican from Loveland, is very passionate about this issue because of her running career.

“I have fought my entire life for equal rights for women, this is equal rights for women,” Schmidt said.

The Republican used her time to talk about how, one time, she placed second in a track meet. She did not lose to a transgender woman, but this was before Title IX came into play, so she couldn’t get scholarships.

“It’s also the sense of pride that you get when you cross that finish line first, and you get that little coffee cup or you get that little medal,” she said. “We take that away when we give somebody an unfair advantage that we cannot compete against transgender women if they have the same athletic training as biological women have a much better shot at that trophy or that coffee cup or that scholarship.”

Democrats then proceeded to fact-check the claims in the supporters’ remarks.

“I was told ‘in the last seven years the OSHAA transgender policy has been in place, we have never had more than one transgender female participating on a girl’s team at the high school level in any given year'” state Rep. Dr. Beth Liston, a Democrat from Dublin, said.

Her stats are backed up by Equality Ohio and OSHAA. Once again, there was only one trans girl participating in athletics during the 2021-22 school year.

“There are not scores of girls’ dreams being crushed, there is one child trying to play on their high school sports team,” Liston said. “This is a made-up controversy and this amendment is state-sanctioned bullying against one child.”

But John Stover with Ohio Value Voters said if he had a daughter, he would want her to have a fair shot.

“To have a transgender seven foot one inch male that was competing against her and having the physical strength that he is going to have competing against a daughter or in any of these physical sports, that would certainly be inappropriate,” Stover said.

That doesn’t happen, because OSHAA already has rules in place regarding transgender athletes, Bruno added.

“A guy wakes up and decides tomorrow he’s going to be on the girl’s team?” Bruno said. “It’s not a thing in Ohio that can happen, period.”

Currently, if a trans girl wants to play with cis girls, she must have either a minimum of one year of going through hormone treatment or she must demonstrate no physical or physiological advantages.

Liston, a physician, then brought up what advocates are calling the most “disturbing” and “chilling” part of the bill.

“I struggle to understand why we keep discussing bills focusing on children’s genitals,” she said.

The proposed rules would prohibit any trans athlete from competing with cisgender girls or women. It also has a verification requirement, if someone is “accused” or “suspected” of being trans.

If someone is suspected to be transgender, she must go through evaluations of her external and internal genitalia, testosterone levels and genetic makeup.

“This is truly bizarre medically and nonsensical, but looking at it practically, this bill means that if anyone decides to question a child’s true gender, that child must undergo a sensitive exam,” the doctor said.

A huge fear of Bruno’s is that not only will this traumatize young people, but also can cause a huge ripple effect on competitions in general.

Technically, under this bill, anyone can “accuse” someone else of being transgender, thus prompting this chain reaction.

Once “inspected,” the girl or woman has to give a signed physician’s statement indicating their sex based on those three evaluations, according to the bill.

It is worth it for safety, though, Stover said.

“When you start looking at a sport like basketball, that’s a rather physical sport, and I as a father — if I did have a daughter that was competing at that level — I would not be happy to think that my daughter was competing in a situation that certainly had her involved in an unfair competitive disadvantage against a biological male who was transgender.”

When asked about the potential thousands of girls now being internally examined just for winning a race, Stover said it could possibly happen — but most likely not.

“It’s normally a situation in a case where I would say probably 95 to 98% of the time you know,” he said. “If I or any other male was to decide that I was going to become a female, I would make a very obvious transgender.”

“For example, Lia Thomas, you can tell that just by looking at him that this is a biological male,” he said about the woman who won the NCAA Division I national championship in the 500-yard freestyle swimming event. “So it’s something that normally is going to be physical that you’re going to be able to see.”

Thomas, whose name came up frequently during Republican comments during the session, but she doesn’t win all of her races.

“I certainly, once again, raised the question, where does this all end if we allow, once again, transgender biological men to compete against females in sports?” Stover said.

This will have a huge chilling effect, according to Bruno.

“Women will sometimes have more testosterone completely naturally than folks would prefer a transgender athlete to have,” she said. “So they actually are functioning at a lower threshold for what they are allowed to have hormonally to compete.”

Genetic advantages exist all around, like when she stopped growing at 5-feet-7-inches and started losing her basketball games, she added. Just because someone is taller, doesn’t mean they don’t also get to play.

What this all comes down to, for Bruno and the Democrats, is politics and “scare tactics.”

“They are trying to convince people that trans people are after their well-being, their awards, whatever,” she said. “But it’s also a reflection of just how politicized we are trying to make our youth, particularly our LGBTQ youth, and it’s just not okay.”

Now more than ever, people want to belong, Democratic state Rep. Phil Robinson, from Solon, said.

“If you think about what happening in our country, with a breakdown of our culture, it’s not because there are people who are different,” Robinson said. “We’re not making a place for everyone to feel included in a society.”

Ohio continues to drop in population count, Democrats believe it is due to Republican legislation surrounding abortion, guns and education. Republicans say people want good weather and more job opportunities. Both could be true.

This bill wouldn’t be good for Ohio’s economic development, which could also hurt job growth, Robinson added.

“You’re talking anywhere from 300 million to 400 million dollars that would happen instantaneously,” he said. “The NCAA didn’t say they would think about it, they have already committed to doing it.”

All different athletic conferences have already said they would pull out their conferences and events in Ohio. Even if the other lawmakers believe in the bill, they should think about the economic impact, he added.

The Democrat then went on to argue that this is a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist. Fewer than 20 transgender girls have played high school girls’ sports in the past decade, according to Bruno.

“If you get in front of a potential issue, that’s always better than waiting until there is a major problem that you need to deal with,” Stover said.

Powell and cosponsor Republican state Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus, from Paris Township, introduced this bill in 2021, getting it passed the House in the same surprise fashion they did this time.

Gov. Mike DeWine made a statement about wanting these decisions to be made by athletic associations, not the government, and thus the Senate blocked the bill — sending it back to the House.

“We aren’t trying to hurt anybody,” Ember said. “We’re just trying to feel safe and like ourselves.”

The governor’s team said he has been busy, so he hasn’t had the opportunity to evaluate the bill or possibly change his mind about his earlier statement.

When the final vote was taken, 56 voted yes, 28 voted no and 15 didn’t vote. The votes are included in the tweet below.

The representatives didn’t vote because they were either not in attendance or they left the room.

It is very possible this bill doesn’t go anywhere, according to a source, since the Legislature won’t be meeting again until after recess — which is in November.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s response to Uvalde? Armed teachers and $117 million

Responding to a spate of gun violence in American schools and communities, Ohio Republicans have offered a two-pronged approach: guns and money. Last week, Republican state lawmakers passed legislation that will allow local boards of education to allow teachers to carry a firearm. Up to 24 hours of training must be required, but a board […] The post Ohio’s response to Uvalde? Armed teachers and $117 million appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Shame on lawmakers who snuck sweetheart charter, voucher deals into substitute teacher bill

Ohio’s schools are crying out for a fix to the substitute teacher shortage in our state. In 2018, about 16,400 people worked as substitute teachers in Ohio; in 2021, that number had plummeted to only about 5,000. And as a result, students, educators, and Ohio families suffered. Schools had to shift to remote instruction, educators […] The post Shame on lawmakers who snuck sweetheart charter, voucher deals into substitute teacher bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chair declines to adopt legislative maps

The Republican co-chair of the Ohio Redistricting Commission declined his fellow co-chairs invitation to adopt a new legislative redistricting plan, as was ordered by the Ohio Supreme Court. The letter from state Rep. Jeff LaRe, R-Violet Twp., to state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, went on to declare the the Ohio Constitution dictates “when and how […] The post Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chair declines to adopt legislative maps appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

GOP lawmakers pass bill allowing for armed teachers; DeWine signals support

Republican state lawmakers sent a bill to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday that empowers local boards of education to allow teachers to carry a gun in the classroom. Under current law, a teacher would need consent of a board plus more than 700 hours of training to bear arms in school. But under House […] The post GOP lawmakers pass bill allowing for armed teachers; DeWine signals support appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Loveland, OH
City
Freeport, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Arcanum, OH
City
Dublin, OH
City
Solon, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio pediatric doctors decry government control of gender-affirming care

Doctors in Ohio’s major children’s hospitals say a bill that would regulate and restrict gender-affirming care puts both the patients and the doctors at risk, and brings government overreach into medical decisions. House Bill 454 had its fourth hearing in the Ohio House Families, Aging and Human Services Committee on Wednesday, where opponent testimony was […] The post Ohio pediatric doctors decry government control of gender-affirming care appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Whaley promises inflation ‘rebate’ checks if elected

Democratic governor nominee Nan Whaley is promising $350 checks to help Ohioans manage the rising cost of gas, groceries and other essentials. But with some economists pointing to federal stimulus as one of the drivers of inflation, her plan may not sit well with them. Whaley’s plan would take the $2.68 billion in American Rescue […] The post Whaley promises inflation ‘rebate’ checks if elected appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Deadline for new redistricting plan comes without action

The Ohio Supreme Court gave the Ohio Redistricting Commission until Friday to adopt a new legislative plan for the sixth time. No meetings were scheduled, and no maps have been seen or publicly announced. As of Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the House Republicans said “nothing has been decided.” Commission rules state that 24-hours notice […] The post Deadline for new redistricting plan comes without action appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

After Uvalde massacre, Ohio GOP hurtles toward arming state’s teachers

The Ohio Senate advanced fast-tracked legislation Tuesday that would allow local boards of education to permit teachers to carry guns in classrooms. Passage would eviscerate current law in Ohio that allows teachers to arm themselves only after completing more than 700 hours of police training and receiving approval from their local school board. Under House […] The post After Uvalde massacre, Ohio GOP hurtles toward arming state’s teachers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
Person
Jena Powell
Person
Beth Liston
Ohio Capital Journal

Ford investing $1.5 billion in expanded Ohio EV production, Ohio’s investment? Unclear.

Just outside Cleveland Thursday Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ford will expand its Avon Lake assembly plant to build a new commercial electric vehicle. They plan to invest $1.5 billion in the project and create 1,800 new jobs in Ohio. The state’s business development arm, JobsOhio, is offering incentives, but is not releasing the details publicly […] The post Ford investing $1.5 billion in expanded Ohio EV production, Ohio’s investment? Unclear. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

GOP redistricting commissioners have broken the Ohio Constitution and rule of law

“If courts don’t uphold the rule of law,” tweeted former Ohio Democratic Party chairman David Pepper, “there is no rule of law.” Last week the Ohio Supreme Court proved him right. The Republican members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission — tasked with drawing fair legislative districts maps — openly defied the court and violated the […] The post GOP redistricting commissioners have broken the Ohio Constitution and rule of law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Out-of-state counselors, therapists will soon be able to work in Ohio

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A state boundary line shouldn’t be what stops someone from getting […] The post Out-of-state counselors, therapists will soon be able to work in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Supreme Court allows states to use unlawfully gerrymandered congressional maps in 2022 midterms

In the upcoming midterm elections, states may use maps that a federal court has found unlawful. You read that right: The U.S. Supreme Court recently barred federal courts from requiring states to fix their newly adopted, but unlawful, congressional maps before the 2022 midterm congressional elections. In Merrill v. Milligan, the Supreme Court in February […] The post U.S. Supreme Court allows states to use unlawfully gerrymandered congressional maps in 2022 midterms appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender People#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#Gop#News5cleveland Com#The Ohio Capital Journal#Ocj#Wews#House#Teacher Residency Program#Statehouse#Democrats#Republicans
Ohio Capital Journal

How does JobsOhio stack up? Don’t ask them

The group that sued to stop the creation of JobsOhio was ProgressOhio, not Policy Matters Ohio. This story has been updated with the correct information. Since 2015, JobsOhio has spent more than a billion dollars in an effort to revive the state’s lagging economy. That’s money that would have gone into the state treasury if […] The post How does JobsOhio stack up? Don’t ask them appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Lawmakers propose new ‘self-defense’ high school graduation requirement

New legislation from Ohio state Reps. Tom Young, R-Washington Township, and Andrea White, R-Kettering, would require next year’s class of high school freshmen to take a course on recognizing and responding to threatening situations in order to graduate. The idea for the so-called “Student Protection Act” came from a number of recent high school graduates […] The post Lawmakers propose new ‘self-defense’ high school graduation requirement appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Hundreds of millions more in incentives offered to Intel

Ohio was already poised to offer Intel $1.9 billion to build a $20 billion semiconductor plant in Central Ohio. But a public policy group is calling out what it says are previously undisclosed tax breaks that would be worth hundreds of millions more — at least. A slice of those tax breaks would cost funding […] The post Hundreds of millions more in incentives offered to Intel appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Formula shortage exposes familiar weakness in our safety net

Last week, the Ohio Department of Health requested that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services allow greater flexibility in its social assistance programs around baby formula. The program the Ohio Department of Health is most interested in is the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, one of the […] The post Formula shortage exposes familiar weakness in our safety net appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal court implements Statehouse maps twice declared unconstitutional by Ohio Supreme Court

A federal district court, in a 2-1 decision Friday, implemented Ohio state Senate and House district maps for the 2022 election that have twice been declared unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders by the Ohio Supreme Court. Also in a 2-1 decision, in April, the judges representing the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio Eastern […] The post Federal court implements Statehouse maps twice declared unconstitutional by Ohio Supreme Court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

‘This isn’t our belief’ — Jewish community speaks out against Ohio’s bill banning abortion

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Members of the Jewish community spoke out Thursday against an abortion […] The post ‘This isn’t our belief’ — Jewish community speaks out against Ohio’s bill banning abortion appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Iowa fast-food worker’s wage lawsuit survives in U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court last week handed a small, but potentially significant, victory to a fast-food worker from Iowa. The court did not address the basic premise of Robyn Morgan’s lawsuit – that the Taco Bell restaurant she worked for had violated wage-and-hour laws. The court did, however, address a procedural issue that could have […] The post Iowa fast-food worker’s wage lawsuit survives in U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
IOWA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Attorney general candidate files criminal complaint against Ohio GOP redistricting commissioners

Democratic state Rep. Jeff Crossman announced Thursday his filing of a criminal complaint asking the Ohio State Highway Patrol to investigate Republican members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission for dereliction of duty. Crossman, the Democratic nominee for attorney general this November, said the GOP commissioners had “recklessly failed to perform a duty expressly imposed by […] The post Attorney general candidate files criminal complaint against Ohio GOP redistricting commissioners appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy