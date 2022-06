Russia has called flight bans that prevented its foreign minister from heading to Serbia “hostile action”. A Kremlin spokesperson said such actions could cause problems with the timetabling of high-level diplomatic meetings after Sergei Lavrov was forced to call off his visit. The foreign minister said: “If a visit by the Russian foreign minister to Serbia is seen in the West as something approaching a threat on a universal scale, then things in the West are clearly pretty bad.”He said that he would instead invite his Serbian counterpart to visit him in Moscow, adding: “The main thing is no...

POLITICS ・ 55 MINUTES AGO