Quin Snyder’s future with the Utah Jazz is uncertain, but the organization’s willingness to pay him does not appear to be the decisive factor. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective," ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that Snyder’s issues with the Jazz are not financial. MacMahon said the Jazz have an extension offer on the table for Snyder that would make him one of the NBA’s highest-paid coaches.

