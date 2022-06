LONDON – It would have been very hard to top the mega explosion of love that followed Her Majesty when she appeared in the spoof a "James Bond" skit with Daniel Craig for the 2012 games, but she did it again — a brilliant opener with the Paddington Bear — a huge favorite with the Queen and Princess Charlotte, which really got the whole party at the palace to a cackling start. Then bang, the brilliant Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert shook the ground with an explosive performance.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO