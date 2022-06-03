ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co.

 3 days ago

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting a double lane closure on I-24 in both directions this weekend over Mill Creek for construction.

Two lanes will be closed from mile marker 58 to 59. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, and last until 5 a.m. Monday, June 6. Three lanes could be closed for brief periods, but one lane of traffic will always remain open.

Kiewit crews will be conducting bridge work which includes installing a temporary lane shift, placing barrier rail, replacing damaged bridge approach slabs, and performing partial depth bridge deck repairs.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

The post Construction Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co. appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Wilson County Source

The Factory at Franklin Releases Renderings of Grand Hall Renovation

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (May 31, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin – purchased late last year by Holladay Properties with plans to make the property a national model for adaptive reuse – has released two renderings of the upcoming Grand Hall renovation, where the overall renovation of the 10-building campus will begin in a few weeks. […] The post The Factory at Franklin Releases Renderings of Grand Hall Renovation appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Terry Alton Jordan

Terry Alton Jordan age 60 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Born Jan. 1, 1962, he was the son of the late Carl Ray Jordan and Carolyn Lohman Jordan and was preceded in death by a daughter, Katie Lee Jordan; sister, Sherry Bond; son-in-law, Billy […] The post OBITUARY: Terry Alton Jordan appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in Wilson County. Rotten Revival 2022 Saturday, June 4, 1:00pm-7:00pm 110 W Main St, Lebanon, TN The Capitol Theater Nashville Curiosities Collective presents our Fifth Annual Rotten Revival. Come shop their unique, weird, wonderful and all around awesome artists, makers and vintage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

Man Sought for Nashville Shooting and Seriously Injuring his Girlfriend

(May 27, 2022) Aury Newsom, 22, is wanted for Friday’s 1 a.m. shooting that seriously injured his girlfriend inside her Porter Road apartment. The victim, who was shot twice in her upper leg, said that Newsom woke her up and began to yell at her but she didn’t know why. She stood up and picked […] The post Man Sought for Nashville Shooting and Seriously Injuring his Girlfriend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
