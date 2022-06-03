ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Dunkin’® Donates Over 70 Dozen Donuts to The Salvation Army of Tennessee to Sprinkle Joy this National Donut Day

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Dunkin’ is partnering with The Salvation Army this National Donut Day, Friday, June 3, to help sprinkle some joy to the community on one of its biggest holidays. Dunkin’ of Tennessee is donating over 70 dozen donuts for The Salvation Army to distribute to police stations, fire departments, local shelters, community partners and supporters.

Throughout the Southeast, including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee, Dunkin’ will donate a combined 6,600 donuts to The Salvation Army to support its first responders and community partners throughout the region.

Guests throughout Tennessee can join in on the celebration on Friday, June 3, by enjoying a free classic Dunkin’ donut of their choice with the purchase of any drink. Guests can grab their favorite sips at Dunkin’ like a Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee or Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher and receive a free donut. Enjoy classic donut favorites, including the new Cornbread Donut, Boston Kreme, Glazed, Powdered, Jelly-Filled, and more. This special offer is available all day on National Donut Day, Friday, June 3, at participating Dunkin’ locations, while supplies last.*

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June. Dunkin’ has been serving guests signature donuts for more than 70 years. Dunkin’ is the #1 retailer of donuts in America and sells more than 3.3 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats annually worldwide, including classic donut favorites such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, and more.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit http://www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

The post Dunkin’® Donates Over 70 Dozen Donuts to The Salvation Army of Tennessee to Sprinkle Joy this National Donut Day appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Benjamin Alfred Rodda Jr.

Benjamin Alfred Rodda Jr. age 84, passed away peacefully, on May 31, 2022, surrounded by his family in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Alfred Rodda, Sr. and Penelope Ancilena Rodda; brothers, Ted (Lucille) Rodda, Sr., and Bennie Ray Rodda; sister, Betty (Chester) Lewis; and infant daughter, Ginger Ann […] The post OBITUARY: Benjamin Alfred Rodda Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

What is the Most Googled Vegetable to Grow in Tennessee?

Planning a garden this summer? The gardening experts at AllAboutGardening.com say the most googled vegetable to grow in Tennessee is the potato. Their research analyzed Google Trends data to establish the vegetable that has highest search volume for ‘how to grow’ it in each American state in the past five years. In their research, it revealed […] The post What is the Most Googled Vegetable to Grow in Tennessee? appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Jerry Neal Guy

Mr. Jerry Neal Guy of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, he was 79 years old. Jerry was born in Nashville, TN and was the son of the late, Ray Walker Guy and Mary Elizabeth Chedester Guy. He was a 1962 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and attended Bob Jones […] The post OBITUARY: Jerry Neal Guy appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

A look at COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Sumner, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson. The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Last update: May 28, 2022 Cheatham Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable) 11,093 Deceased 124 Average Number of Cases Per Day Over […] The post Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
Local
Tennessee Society
State
Arkansas State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Wilson County Source

MTSU Professor Earns Statewide Award for STEM Advocacy for Underrepresented Groups

MTSU chemistry professor and Women in STEM Center Director Judith Iriarte-Gross is the 2022 recipient of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network Excellence in Advocacy Award. Iriarte-Gross received the honor Tuesday, May 10, during the organization’s annual awards at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, recognizing individuals for their efforts to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics. A […] The post MTSU Professor Earns Statewide Award for STEM Advocacy for Underrepresented Groups appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 22, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 22 to May 27. Cheatham County Source Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for April 2022 These are the April 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more. Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for May […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 22, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

How Obsessed is Tennessee with Social Media? The Results of This Study May Surprise You

Social media seems to be an everyday part of our life and, according to a study by Hennessey Digital, Tennesseans are some of the heaviest social media users in the country. Hennessey Digital conducted a study in which they analyzed the number of Google searches for social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter in […] The post How Obsessed is Tennessee with Social Media? The Results of This Study May Surprise You appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Bridgework Prompts Lane Closures on Mt. Juliet Rd. Interstate Overpass

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting lane closures on Mt. Juliet Road/SR-171 and I-40 ramps in Mt. Juliet during the first two weekends of June. The Mt. Juliet Rd. overpass sees a high volume of traffic regularly and the work will likely have a significant impact on drivers trying to […] The post Bridgework Prompts Lane Closures on Mt. Juliet Rd. Interstate Overpass appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Donut Day#Army Of Tennessee#Dunkin#Food Drink#Charity#The Salvation Army#Boston Kreme#Glazed Powdered
Wilson County Source

Heavenly Hawaii: Places in Hawaii that Prove Heaven is on Earth

From our partners at Cloud Nine Magazine  Hawaii is said to be one of the most divine places on Earth. With its breathtaking natural landscape, tropical climate and captivating centuries-old culture, few Hawaiian places, if any, can be described as anything less than heavenly. The list of angelic Hawaiian places is immeasurable but we have […] The post Heavenly Hawaii: Places in Hawaii that Prove Heaven is on Earth appeared first on Wilson County Source.
HAWAII STATE
Wilson County Source

Mt Juliet to Host Memorial Day Fireworks Show

The city of Mt Juliet will host a Memorial Day fireworks show on Monday, May 30th, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. The fireworks will launch at 9:00 p.m. from the Circle P Ranch (563 E Main St, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122) and are presented by Needham’s Nursery and Circle P Ranch. They have contracted with the […] The post Mt Juliet to Host Memorial Day Fireworks Show appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Officers Respond to Barricaded Domestic Violence Incident in Mt Juliet

The barricaded domestic violence suspect incident at a home on S. Sunset Drive ended peacefully. Around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, officers responded to Sunnymeade Drive and Belinda Parkway to speak with an adult female victim who had just left her home. She told officers that a man she knew forced his way […] The post Officers Respond to Barricaded Domestic Violence Incident in Mt Juliet appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
607
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy