Nancy Parish

William F. Hansen, 73, of Mentone and formerly of Warsaw, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at home. Bill was born in Wolf Lake, on January 26, 1949, the son of (the late) Carl F. and Esther (Knisley) Hansen. He is survived by his sister, Jean (Robert) Hinchman of Bluffton, and...
Don M. Holle, of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care at the age of 92. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw,
Harold Allen Troyer, 85, LaOtto, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 13, 1936. He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1954. He married Joan Conrad on May 11, 1956; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Barney) Dice; his...
Bonita Sue “Bonnie” Gill, 79, Wabash, died at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home. She was born Sep. 6, 1942. She married Daniel Gill on Jan. 6, 1961; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, David (Shirley) Gill, Lenee Easterday and...
Betty Mae (Sopher) Croy, 86, longtime North Webster area resident, died quietly Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. Born June 14, 1935, in Roann, Betty was the daughter of Robert J. Sopher, who most knew as “Shorty,” and Dorothy V. (Murphy) Sopher. She was 1954 graduate of Chili High School in Miami County.
Paul David Thompson, 80, Rochester, died at 12:30 a.m. May 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born Aug. 2, 1941. He married Ruby Sutton Towne in June 1965; she preceded him in death. He later married Jackie Ritchey; she preceded him in death. He married Carole Davis on May 16, 2015; she preceded him in death.
Edward P. Mitchell, 76, Cassopolis, Mich., formerly of Goshen, died May 14, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 25, 1945. He married Linda Vore on April 12, 2003; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Tamara (Bill) Appenzeller, Milford; bonus daughter, Megan (Andrew) Dickson, Lynden, Wash.;...
Larry G. Lemert Sr., 87, North Liberty, died at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Walkerton. He was born May 18, 1935. He married Joyce Blosser on Aug. 10, 1985; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters, Roxane (Jesse) Minix, North...
Paul A. Easterday, 62, Rochester, died at 3:22 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. He was born June 9, 1959. He married Linda Scott on Oct. 30, 1993; she survives. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Danielle (Kybray Little) Scott, Pleasant Hill, Iowa...
Joe Holcomb, 76, died at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022. Born in Winamac, on Oct. 15, 1945, Joe was the son of Ervin H. and Vesta M. (McClellon) Holcomb. In 1979 Joe married Barbara A. Wolff in Plymouth, and to this union came two boys, Andrew “Beau” and Brett.
Kaleb W. Hazlett, 27, formerly of Rochester, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Greenwood. He was born Sep. 28, 1994. He is survived by his parents, Kim and Bruce Bowsher and Kevin and Laura Hazlett; four sisters, Amanda (fiancé Josh Runkle) Hazlett, Rochester, Lauriel Feece-Birchmeier, Rochester, Meghan Hazlett, Mesa, Ariz. and Katelyn (Tyler) Crohn, Wheat Ridge, Colo.; a brother, Steven Newton and companion Sabrina, Indianapolis; and grandparents, Albert and Karen Deckys.
MENTONE — Destin Green and Jody Brown were the top finishers in the Egg City Run for 2022. Green and Brown won the men’s and women’s divisions respectively of the 5K, held on Saturday, June 4. Mentone EMS hosted the event as part of the Mentone Egg...
WARSAW – Edgewood Parents as Partners in Education has announced the winners of its annual 2022 Edgewood Alumni scholarship. This year’s recipients are Tiana C. Keen, daughter of Nicholas and Jessica Keene of Winona Lake, as well as Lukas A. Maier, son of Nathan and Amber Maier of Warsaw.
Jerome “Jerry” M. Rohyans, 82, Mishawaka, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1940. He married Judith Beckman on May 28, 1960. He is survived by their children, Laura Kay (Paul) Williamson, Mishawaka and Mike (Ann) Rohyans, Mishawaka; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra McDonald, Beaufort, S.C.; and brother, Phillip (Rosemary) Rohyans, Syracuse.
MENTONE — The 2022 Mentone Egg Festival offered plenty of activities for people. The three-day event wrapped up Saturday, June 4, with everything from a 5K run and pancake breakfast to a parade and the announcement of the winners of the cute baby, Miss Chick and Mr. Rooster and Miss Mentone contests.
Gloritza DoRios Wise, 56, Larwill, formerly of Warsaw, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Majestic Care of Jefferson Pointe. Born Sep. 10, 1965, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Gloria Ramirez. After completing her high school education in Puerto Rico, Gloritza attended Purdue University for their...
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Community Public Library has a “Nu” service available to patrons. NuWav Legal Documents is a database offering hundreds of free legal documents in categories like real estate, civil, family, estate planning and personal finance, business, U.S. courts and miscellaneous. Examples of forms...
