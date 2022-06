The third volume of Love, Death & Robots may’ve been a little less edgy and messed up than some of the previous seasons, but it sure wasn’t short on visual splendor. In an exclusive clip, director Emily Dean breaks down the making of one of the most visually evocative shorts of the batch. In “The Very Pulse of the Machine,” a lone astronaut treks across the surface of one of Jupiter’s moons, while dragging the body of her fallen teammate with her, and starts to question the nature of reality as she knows it. Around her, the world shifts and changes.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO