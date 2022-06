Two former German soldiers have gone on trial accused of taking steps to form a paramilitary group to fight in Yemen’s civil war after being inspired by a psychic. Achim Allweyer, 52, and Arend-Adolf Graess, 60, attempted to set up the “terrorist organisation” after receiving “messages from a fortune teller that they understood as binding instructions for action”, according to prosecutors Thursday.

