ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Construction Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co.

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting a double lane closure on I-24 in both directions this weekend over Mill Creek for construction.

Two lanes will be closed from mile marker 58 to 59. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, and last until 5 a.m. Monday, June 6. Three lanes could be closed for brief periods, but one lane of traffic will always remain open.

Kiewit crews will be conducting bridge work which includes installing a temporary lane shift, placing barrier rail, replacing damaged bridge approach slabs, and performing partial depth bridge deck repairs.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

The post Construction Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co. appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 3

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 3, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: OH BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND, YOU’RE FINALLY HERE The ripple effect turned into a tsunami around our country last week. Cheatham was not spared the flood of emotions. Every servant understands they will rush into the threat because their […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 3 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County. Chill Sunday featuring Taylor Abrahamse Sunday, June 5, 4pm – 6pm Sheye Girl Coffee Co, 201 N. Main Street, Ashland City Join SHEYE GIRL COFFEE CO. on Chill Sunday for some incredible singer/songwriter music with one of Canada’s finest, […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 29, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 29 to June 3. Cheatham County Source Red Caboose and Depot Community Center Hub of Pegram Sitting near Pegram’s city park and not far from the railroad tracks that used to run in front of it, the Depot Community Center is the heart of […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 29, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee Lane Closures May 27 – June 1, 2022

Below is a listing from TDOT of lane closures due to scheduled construction and maintenance activities in the Middle Tennessee area planned through June 1, 2022. NOTE: The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning noon Friday, May 27 through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. The […] The post Middle Tennessee Lane Closures May 27 – June 1, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Traffic
Davidson County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Cheatham County Source

The Factory at Franklin Releases Renderings of Grand Hall Renovation

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (May 31, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin – purchased late last year by Holladay Properties with plans to make the property a national model for adaptive reuse – has released two renderings of the upcoming Grand Hall renovation, where the overall renovation of the 10-building campus will begin in a few weeks. […] The post The Factory at Franklin Releases Renderings of Grand Hall Renovation appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER- The Heat Is ON! Looking Ahead To Thursday

The heat is on for the next couple of days. We are watching an approaching front that will bring some strong storms and the possibility of flooding rains on Thursday. Today and tomorrow though, you might as well be walkin’ on the sun. From the NWS: Today Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind […] The post WEATHER- The Heat Is ON! Looking Ahead To Thursday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

TBI Special Agents Investigate Two Shooting Incidents in Metropolitan Nashville

NASHVILLE – At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents are investigating the shooting death of a security guard at a Nashville business Thursday night, and the shooting of a gunman afterward by officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Preliminary information indicates that around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Robert […] The post TBI Special Agents Investigate Two Shooting Incidents in Metropolitan Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Over 40 Items and Classification Discussion on Agenda for TSSAA June Board Meeting

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet at the DoubleTree Hotel in Murfreesboro for a two-day meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. The Board will reconvene on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Nearly 40 items are on the Board’s annual summer meeting agenda. The Board will have a classification discussion in preparation for […] The post Over 40 Items and Classification Discussion on Agenda for TSSAA June Board Meeting appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#I 24#Traffic Cameras#Davidson Co#Kiewit
Cheatham County Source

Man Sought for Nashville Shooting and Seriously Injuring his Girlfriend

(May 27, 2022) Aury Newsom, 22, is wanted for Friday’s 1 a.m. shooting that seriously injured his girlfriend inside her Porter Road apartment. The victim, who was shot twice in her upper leg, said that Newsom woke her up and began to yell at her but she didn’t know why. She stood up and picked […] The post Man Sought for Nashville Shooting and Seriously Injuring his Girlfriend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Company Announces Official Launch of New App CliquePrize to Help Small Businesses

Founders Cinnamon Entertainment Group LLC announces the launch of a new iOS mobile app CliquePrize. The launch comes after years of careful planning and development to bring small business owners a progressive new marketing opportunity. Print ads and business card fishbowl sweepstakes are a thing of the past. CliquePrize will help you grow your small […] The post Nashville Company Announces Official Launch of New App CliquePrize to Help Small Businesses appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Man Sought for May 11 Murder at Harding Pike Apartment Complex

Homicide detectives have identified a 20-year-old Nashville man as one of the suspected gunmen in the May 11th murder of Nicholas Spivey in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike, where Spivey lived. An arrest warrant has been issued charging James Marques Smith with criminal homicide. Efforts to locate him over the […] The post Nashville Man Sought for May 11 Murder at Harding Pike Apartment Complex appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

AV and Entertainment Tech Company Solotech Announces New Nashville Facility

Earmarking the extraordinary growth that Solotech has experienced in recent years, the company has announced the opening of its massive new facility in Nashville, Tennessee. Covering more than 120,000 square feet of space, Solotech’s new Nashville facility is a powerful picture of what the company has become, and a clear indication of where it’s headed. The global leader […] The post AV and Entertainment Tech Company Solotech Announces New Nashville Facility appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Taylor Brianne Oliver

Taylor Brianne Oliver, age 30 of Ashland City, Tennessee, died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville. Taylor was born on September 25, 1991 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to Sandra Darden Elliott and the late Larry Oliver. She was a welder who loved Kentucky basketball. She especially loved spending time with her children. All […] The post OBITUARY: Taylor Brianne Oliver appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 6, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: June 6 – June 12, 2022. CMA Fest 2022 Thursday, June 9 – Sunday, June 12 CMA Fest […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – June 6, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

Columbia State Honors Six Medical Lab Technology Graduates

Columbia State Community College recently honored six medical lab technology graduates in a pinning ceremony in the Waymon L. Hickman Building. “This graduating class will have a meaningful impact,” said Lisa Harmon, Columbia State program director and instructor of medical laboratory technology. “Most already have jobs lined up. “With the critical shortage of techs already […] The post Columbia State Honors Six Medical Lab Technology Graduates appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Cheatham County Source

Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall

Opry Mills just announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. With a space that offers more than 10,000 square-feet, guests can experience a unique, upscale and casual dining experience with more than 250 menu selections, all of which are made fresh and from scratch. “The Cheesecake Factory is so pleased to be […] The post Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Former Austin Peay Track and Cross Country Coach Misappropriated $30,600

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released an investigation involving Douglas Molnar, who served as Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) Head Track and Field and Cross Country coach from September 2004 until June 2019. Investigators determined that Molnar misappropriated APSU funds totaling at least $30,600.45. Douglas Molnar pled guilty to theft The vast majority of the misappropriated […] The post Former Austin Peay Track and Cross Country Coach Misappropriated $30,600 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Cheatham County Source

MTSU’s New Physician Assistant Studies Celebrates First Public PA Program in Middle Tennessee

MTSU’s new Physician Assistant Studies, or PA, graduate program has been a decade in the making, and the university marked the occasion with a grand opening event last month. “It was an opportunity to make people aware of our existence and who we are since a lot of the work was done during COVID and people […] The post MTSU’s New Physician Assistant Studies Celebrates First Public PA Program in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: James A. Cummings

James A. Cummings, 86, of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at St. Thomas Midtown. Born in Nashville, on May 10, 1936, James was the son of the late Rex J. Cummings and Julia Lee Anderson Cummings who raised him in the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was […] The post OBITUARY: James A. Cummings appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Henry Floyd ‘H.F.’ Batts Jr.

Henry Floyd “H.F.” Batts, Jr., age 82, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at his residence in Ashland City, Tennessee. He was born in Lockertsville, Tennessee, on June 24, 1939, to Henry Floyd Batts, Sr., and Salome (Smith) Batts Sanders. H. F. was a retired switch foreman for L & N and CSX Railroad […] The post OBITUARY: Henry Floyd ‘H.F.’ Batts Jr. appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
513
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy