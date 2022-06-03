ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Dunkin’® Donates Over 70 Dozen Donuts to The Salvation Army of Tennessee to Sprinkle Joy this National Donut Day

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Dunkin’ is partnering with The Salvation Army this National Donut Day, Friday, June 3, to help sprinkle some joy to the community on one of its biggest holidays. Dunkin’ of Tennessee is donating over 70 dozen donuts for The Salvation Army to distribute to police stations, fire departments, local shelters, community partners and supporters.

Throughout the Southeast, including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee, Dunkin’ will donate a combined 6,600 donuts to The Salvation Army to support its first responders and community partners throughout the region.

Guests throughout Tennessee can join in on the celebration on Friday, June 3, by enjoying a free classic Dunkin’ donut of their choice with the purchase of any drink. Guests can grab their favorite sips at Dunkin’ like a Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee or Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher and receive a free donut. Enjoy classic donut favorites, including the new Cornbread Donut, Boston Kreme, Glazed, Powdered, Jelly-Filled, and more. This special offer is available all day on National Donut Day, Friday, June 3, at participating Dunkin’ locations, while supplies last.*

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June. Dunkin’ has been serving guests signature donuts for more than 70 years. Dunkin’ is the #1 retailer of donuts in America and sells more than 3.3 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats annually worldwide, including classic donut favorites such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, and more.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit http://www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

The post Dunkin'® Donates Over 70 Dozen Donuts to The Salvation Army of Tennessee to Sprinkle Joy this National Donut Day appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

