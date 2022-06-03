ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Opry Mills just announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. With a space that offers more than 10,000 square-feet, guests can experience a unique, upscale and casual dining experience with more than 250 menu selections, all of which are made fresh and from scratch.

“The Cheesecake Factory is so pleased to be opening a restaurant at Opry Mills, allowing us to serve Nashville residents and visitors alike,” said David Overton, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “Nashville is such a wonderful, thriving city and we look forward to having another restaurant in the area.”

Known for its wealth in dining offerings, Opry Mills is excited for guests to indulge on The Cheesecake Factory’s vast menu of appetizers, flatbread pizzas, pasta, seafood, steak, sandwiches and more. The restaurant will be the first of four dining locations set to open this year at Opry Mills, giving residents and visitors more options while shopping the over 200 stores throughout the center.

“Opry Mills is excited to have The Cheesecake Factory be a part of our dining community,” says Paula Hankins, Opry Mills Director of Marketing and Business Development. “This new restaurant addition allows us to deliver a unique and well-rounded dining experience with delicious food for our guests to enjoy during their visit to the center.”

Find the Cheesecake Factory at Opry Mills at 433 Opry Mills Drive, near Entry 2.

For more information, please visit www.oprymills.com .

