Falmouth, MA

Cape Cod towns: Top things to see and do in Falmouth

By Emily Datillo
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

On the southwestern point of Cape Cod, Falmouth has more coastline than you might think based on its size, and is the key link to the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

Falmouth Public Library director Linda Collins, a longtime resident, is just one person who has told the Times in recent years that it’s the town’s coastline, beaches and lighthouses that set Falmouth apart from other Cape towns.

Downtown, “we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to going out to dinner,” she says — there are Italian, Mexican and Greek restaurant options available, among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSOh1_0fz9wgPn00

In terms of history, Falmouth first drew Quakers from among the European settlers, and was incorporated in 1686 as Suckanessett before getting its current name from the English home port of explorer Bartholomew Gosnold. And here’s more to know about this Upper Cape town:

Find a beach

If you’re looking for a beach with plenty of room, warm water and strong currents, check out Old Silver Beach at Quaker Road in Falmouth, which has separate parking sections for residents and the general public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wB3ua_0fz9wgPn00

Where to see a sunset

Two top places to see the sunset, according to Times readers via Facebook, are at Old Silver Beach in North Falmouth (Quaker Road) or The Knob trail on Quissett Harbor in Falmouth.

Claims to fame

Katharine Lee Bates, born Aug. 12, 1859 in Falmouth, penned the words to “America the Beautiful” during an 1893 visit to Colorado College in Colorado Springs. She also founded the New England Poetry Club in 1915, and there’s a poetry contest in town every summer in Bates’ name.

Falmouth is also home to the storied Falmouth Road Race, and its village of Woods Hole has both the ferry to the Vineyard and a cluster of world-renowned oceanographic and scientific institutions. In late July-early August, the Woods Hole Film Festival brings a whole new crowd for a week of movie-viewing, some related to science.

Lower Cape: Cape Cod towns: Top things to see and do in Orleans

A place to hike or bike

Try Shining Sea Bike Path, a 10.7-mile trail, named for lyrics from “America the Beautiful,” that stretches from North Falmouth to Woods Hole. The largely level path was in part built on a former railroad bed and winds along seashore and marsh, offering possible sightings of foxes, turtles, great blue herons and deer.

Getting out into nature

Ashumet Holly Reservation (Ashumet Road, East Falmouth) not only has an 8-acre pond, but also is home to 30 different kinds of dragonflies, several kinds of wildflowers and 1,000 holly trees. The trails are open dawn to dusk and more information can be found here: https://www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/ashumet-holly/about .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4bhE_0fz9wgPn00

Treat yourself

Get your sugar fix at Ghelfi’s Candies and Ice Cream of Cape Cod (28 Main St., Falmouth), which opened in 1987 and crafts homemade chocolate. Choices range from chocolate fudge sprinkled with sea salt to a variety of gummy candies to almond buttercrunch.

Maison Villatte is a French bakery at 267 Main St., Falmouth that provides an assortment of pastries, cakes and breads.

If you’re searching for a casual spot with an intriguing menu, consider checking out Pickle Jar Kitchen (170 Main St., Falmouth). The restaurant offers everything from a boursin BLT to a Greek salad to a coconut cupcake with cream cheese frosting.

Holiday town: Romantic 'Cape Cod Christmas' TV movie premieres as stars ride in Falmouth's holiday parade

Where the shops are

Browse through downtown Falmouth for an assortment of boutiques, shops and more. Stop by Eight Cousins (189 Main St.) for a selection of books for children or adults alike, or The Black Dog General Store (214 Main St.) for casual clothing and gifts.

Fact from the past

Falmouth has a tie to the War of 1812. In January 1814, the captain of the HMS Nimrod — a British ship — demanded that Falmouth give up its cannons on the shore. Falmouth declined, and the HMS shot more than 300 cannonballs, but the attack was unsuccessful. A house on Shore Road was struck by a cannonball but remained standing, and that building ended up merging with another on Dillingham Avenue and eventually became Nimrod Restaurant. The restaurant closed in 2013 and the Nimrod building was torn down a couple of years ago.

Coming up: A Broadway/TV star, CCTP's female writers, a big dance anniversary & more arts news

Historical places to visit

Stop by Nobska Lighthouse at 233 Nobska Road, Falmouth, which has been around since 1828. Its cast-iron tower was created in 1876. The lighthouse has 4 acres of grounds. Visiting is free, though donations are accepted. Dogs (leashed) are allowed on the grounds.

Love the arts?

Keep Highfield Drive on your GPS. The College Light Opera Company, an educational theater group, performs musicals on summer nights at Highfield Theatre in Falmouth. The season this year ranges from Gilbert & Sullivan to the Elvis Presley musical “All Shook Up” to the dark “Assassins,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Information: http://www.collegelightoperacompany.com/ .

Next door is Highfield Hall & Gardens (56 Highfield Dr., Falmouth) and wander through trails, stroll through gardens or explore Highfield Hall — a 19th-century estate; https://highfieldhallandgardens.org/visit-highfield/ . And just down the hill is Falmouth Academy, where Cape Cod Theatre Project takes up residence in July and offers staged readings of new plays – this year, by four female writers: https://capecodtheatreproject.org/ .

Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod towns: Top things to see and do in Falmouth

