Brockton, Taunton teens learn life lessons at Matt Light's leadership conference

By Christopher Butler, The Enterprise
 3 days ago

BRIDGEWATER – The first time Antoine Allen connected with former New England Patriot Matt Light was in Los Angeles in April 2021. Allen was running the Los Angeles Marathon on behalf of Team Speed of Light – the marathon team that raises money for the Light Foundation .

A native of Baltimore, Allen has run in three different marathons for the foundation since then – including the most recent Boston Marathon.

And Allen addressed almost 150 high school students last week as a keynote speaker for Light's annual leadership conference held at Bridgewater State University.

Since 2016, the foundation has invited students from around the area to the one-day conference every year, with a virtual iteration in 2020 and a pause in 2021. This year, the first in-person conference since 2019 was held, and students from Brockton High, Taunton High, Canton High and Situate High got the opportunity to participate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XkP3D_0fz9wXQ800

"We wanted to bring core concepts from our camps and bring it out here," Light said. "There's a great opportunity for kids to hear from people who have gone out and done things. We all have to be leaders in our own life."

Since 2017, the conference has been held at Bridgewater State University. Each year, the conference is centered around a theme, and this year's theme was connection and confidence.

"We make sure we're letting these kids know they can do whatever they set their minds to. Sometimes we kill our own dreams," Allen said. "I hope they leave with that fuel that they need."

Along with Allen, who discussed the importance of passion, drive and vision in daily life in his speech, NBC Boston reporter and anchor Jackie Bruno also spoke to the students about how to stay confident in things you're passionate about.

"(Jackie's) message was really powerful," said Canton High School student Drew Gills, who attended the conference. "It's something that resonates with a lot of people."

Staff members from TB12 Sports , Tom Brady's fitness brand, held a miniature workout session on the law outside the Rondileau Student Union building. Students learned how to properly use a foam roller and received tips on how to effectively recover and rest their bodies.

Dr. Chris Frazer, executive director of the Wellness Center at the university, also spoke to the students about prioritizing mental well being, and understanding their relationships with others.

"I learned about empathy, and how to help people when they need it," said Victor Bowker, a student at Situate High School.

Light started the foundation following his 2002 rookie season in the NFL. He and his staff hold several programs throughout the year geared toward high schoolers. Light held a segment of the conference to discuss what the students hope their legacy might be.

"This year I learned that I really have a knack for leadership," said Leah Cohen, a junior at Canton High School. "I'm hoping that it preps me for roles I have in the future."

Last week, four Brockton eighth-graders were inducted into Camp Vohokase – a 4-year program featuring an annual 10-week camp in the woods of Light's hometown: Darke County, Ohio. The team brings the ideas shared with the campers to the students attending the conference.

"This is an opportunity to push young people and get them to think," he said.

