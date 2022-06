Michael Saylor said he is not interested to make any short-term predictions and that his company won’t take any call of selling unless BTC price corrects 95%. Bitcoin has been through a rough phase correcting more than 40% so far in 2022. Moreover, Bitcoin has been exhibiting strong price volatility during the crypto market crash of May 2022. But MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor isn’t perturbed at all with the recent BTC price swings. He added that Bitcoin’s near-term volatility becomes largely irrelevant once one understands Bitcoin’s fundamentals. Saylor also added that his company is in no rush to sell its Bitcoin holdings.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO