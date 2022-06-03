ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'No miscarriage of justice': Appeals Court ruling keeps Brockton man behind bars

By Chris Helms, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

BROCKTON – The state Appeals Court ruled against a Brockton man who remains in prison despite having been found not guilty of murder . It's the latest in a string of legal losses for Jaime Resende.

The Appeals Court rejected Resende's argument that he had ineffective counsel when a jury found him not guilty of killing Brockton's Nelson Pina . Despite that exoneration, two previous convictions for robbery during the same incident remain on the books.

"To the extent his current argument varies from his arguments on appeal, we discern no miscarriage of justice," the Appeals Court justices wrote in a May 13 ruling.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz applauded the decision in a Thursday statement.

"This is a just conviction and we only hope that Mr. Pina’s family find peace and will no longer be further victimized by these meritless claims," said Cruz.

In an email to supporters and media, Resende attorney Mary LaCivita wrote that, "Jaime continues to be as upbeat as he always is and says to remind everyone that this is just another step."

Resende's defense team asked the Appeals Court to reconsider its decision. In a motion filed Friday, May 27, LaCivita argues that the lawyer representing Resende when he was found not guilty of murder should have pushed to have that acquittal apply to the underlying charges of attempted armed robbery and unarmed robbery.

"It was a gross and material failure for Attorney (Jonathan) Shapiro to stay silent following the NOT GUILTY verdict on February 13, 2015," the motion reads. "Due directly to Shapiro’s failure to advocate for his client in that moment, on that day, Resende remains unlawfully imprisoned."

Appeals Court justices swiftly denied the motion to reconsider, issuing their ruling Tuesday. LaCivita said she is working with Resende to apply to the state's Supreme Judicial Court for further appeal.

The case

Pina, 34, was shot to death at his 405 Plain St. home late on Nov. 16, 2006, or early on Nov. 17, 2006, during an attempted robbery of cash and drugs. Police said they found $48,000 cash in Pina's basement, plus a small amount of cannabis, which was illegal at that time.  There was also a ledger of what prosecutors believed were drug deals.

The first jury to hear the case, in 2010, convicted Resende and Kenston Scott of first-degree murder. Resende appealed, winning a second trial in which jurors cleared him on the murder charge. Scott was sentenced to life without parole.

Resende's setbacks at court since his second trial include a 2017 decision by the state's highest court , the Supreme Judicial Court. It rejected Resende's argument that he had been placed in double jeopardy, which is unconstitutional.

Cruz said he and his office are keeping Pina and his surviving family members foremost in their thoughts.

"Our job as prosecutors is to present the facts," Cruz said in the Thursday statement. "A conviction rests solely in the purview of the jury. And we all have a duty to respect the jury’s presence at trial, attention to all the evidence, and deliberations which resulted in a unanimous verdict of guilt of the crimes of Armed Home Invasion and Armed Assault with Intent to Rob Mr. Pina."

Resende is serving 20 to 22 years on the armed home invasion count, and 18 to 20 on the armed assault with intent to rob count. Those are concurrent, meaning he's serving time for both of them at once. He is currently at the state prison in Shirley.

Resende's cause has attracted support from social justice groups including the D.A.R.R.C. Coalition, which devotes a section of its website to Resende's case .

Cruz detailed all the ways courts have denied Resende's appeals.

"Mr. Resende’s challenge to his convictions were reviewed and rejected on appeal by the Supreme Judicial Court, the highest appellate court in the Commonwealth. And more recently, by Judge Angel Kelly here in the Brockton Superior Court. Now, the Appeals Court has spoken, and I commend them on their thoughtful decision," said Cruz.

Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@enterprisenews.com or connect on Twitter at @HelmsNews . Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: 'No miscarriage of justice': Appeals Court ruling keeps Brockton man behind bars

