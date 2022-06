The push to make Highway 37 in the North Bay a toll road has cleared its first hurdle, passing a vote in the state Senate, according to Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa). Highway 37 between Mare Island in Vallejo and Sears Point has been fraught with issues for years, from flooding to congestion. As sea levels rise, the frequently water-logged artery is further challenged and could be under water in 20 years, according to Dodd and Caltrans.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO