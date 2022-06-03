ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

Museum at Warm Springs Offering Classes June 7-9

By elizabeth.smith
kwso.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum at Warm Springs is taking sign-ups for two classes that will be held...

kwso.org

Comments / 0

Related
kwso.org

KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 5, 2022

A Warm Springs Community Parade honoring all graduates – from Head Start to college – is happening this morning at 11:30, from the old elementary to the community center. The Museum at Warm Springs is taking sign-ups for classes that are coming up June 7-9. A Men’s & Women’s Wasq’u Side-Bag & Crown Making class will be 9-noon each day and taught by Roberta Kirk. A Men’s Vest Making Class with instructor Marge Kalama will take place from 1-4pm. The Bag & Crown class is limited to the first five to register, and there is a deadline for the vest class – sign-up by 4pm tomorrow. Call 541-553-3331, extension 406.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
canbyfirst.com

Oregon Renaissance Faire Returns to Canby this Weekend

A blast from the past will come to life in Canby this weekend — and it’s not just because it’s one of the first large in-person events to return to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds this summer after nearly three years due to Covid-19. The beloved Oregon Renaissance...
CANBY, OR
lonelyplanet.com

From rock climbing to pirate ship playgrounds: Bend, Oregon's 6 best parks

One of the best parts of visiting Bend, Oregon, is touring the amazing parks within the city. Bend Park and Recreation District is one of the most supported parks organizations in the nation, and it shows in the level of expansion, improvements and maintenance it implements citywide. With such an...
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Warm Springs, OR
lonelyplanet.com

Local advice to tuck away before your next trip to Bend, Oregon

Bendites have saying: "show up and blow up," which means, come as you are, with no planning. Still, some things need a little planning ahead if you're heading to Bend, Oregon. Insider tips, such as knowing where and how to get trail permits, properly selecting what to wear and understanding the art of blending in like a local, are key to a successful trip. Afraid you'll stick out like a sore out-of-town thumb when you get to Bend? Memorize this list, and you’ll be set for a crash landing in Oregon’s highest-profile outdoor vacation destination.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Men S Women#Side Bag Crown
brewpublic.com

Bend’s Old Mill District Kicks Off A Jam Packed 2022 Summer Concert Season

Live music is back and it arrives in Bend, Oregon with a vengeance as the Les Schwab Tire Concert Series at Hayden Homes Amphitheater will host 52 nights of concerts. This picturesque concert venue that sits along the Deschutes River is a great venue for live music as the clear nights in Oregon’s high desert is an excellent way to end the day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
TheHorse.com

Oregon Horse Tests Positive for EHV-1 After State Meet

A horse residing at a ranch in Clackamas County, Oregon, presented with neurologic signs and later tested positive for equine herpesvirus type-1 (EHV-1) on May 31. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) confirmed the horse has been euthanized. The owners reported they were recently at the 2022 Oregon High School Equestrian Teams (OHSET) state championship at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon, from May 12-15. An additional horse from the same ranch also participated in the OHSET meet and developed respiratory clinical signs but is reported to be recovering.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Church Considers Leasing Property for Outdoor Shelter

BEND, OR -- Bend City Councilors have approved $45,300 for phase one of a temporary outdoor shelter near 27th and Bear Creek. Former Bend Police Chief Jim Porter is now with Central Oregon Villages - the group working to lease the property and manage the camp, which would primarily serve women and children. He told Councilors at this week's meeting, "There’s a lot of fear out there; and it’s justified fear. The neighbors are talking about drug use, people using - if you will - the street for bathrooms. Crime and graffiti, specifically graffiti in that area by people who are living in unmanaged camps. It’s true; in unmanaged camp situations, these things do exist. And our proposal is to turn that around and have managed camps."
The Portland Mercury

Portland's Newest Anti-Homeless Structures? Bike Racks.

Portland property owners have been growing increasingly creative when it comes to blocking homeless campers from resting on the sidewalks adjacent to their properties. From giant concrete planters to piles of boulders to turning galvanized livestock troughs into sidewalk gardens. But, just when you think the city's passive NIMBYs have run out of ideas—allow me to introduce perhaps the most Portland form of "hostile architecture": bike racks.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Scientists test bear laser with polar bears at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo worked with biologists and researchers to test a state-of-the-art laser technology by scanning the zoo’s polar bears. According to the zoo, researchers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Geological Survey and National Park Service tested the technology on polar bears Nora and Amelia Gray to provide […]
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy