Warriors' Stephen Curry: Record-setting effort falls short

 3 days ago

Curry produced 34 points (12-25 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-108 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the...

Warriors vs. Celtics score, takeaways: Stephen Curry, Golden State bounce back to even series with Game 2 win

What the Golden State Warriors did against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night was the definition of "response." After dropping the first game of the series in front of their home fans thanks to an abysmal fourth-quarter performance, the Warriors were well aware that they needed to bounce back quickly, and that's exactly what they did.
