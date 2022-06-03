ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudlersville, MD

Sudlersville Library remains independent with county support

By By LUKE PARKER
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pHri_0fz9uUqN00

SUDLERSVILLE — Following calls to maintain its independence, the Sudlersville Memorial Library was granted $65,000 in funding May 25, ceasing the county’s plans to swallow the decades-old operation and convert it into the third branch of the Queen Anne’s County Library system.

Starting in fiscal year 2023 and continuing from there, funding will be included in the county budget for the Town of Sudlersville’s tax set off. This way, the town can adjust dollar amounts during its annual tax set off hearings.

The Sudlersville branch transition was originally part of the $525,000 within the commissioners' proposed FY 2023 budget dedicated to the Queen Anne's County Library.

“We thank you,” Sharon Darling, president of the memorial library’s Board of Directors told the commissioners, holding back tears. “And we look forward to being able to work together to keep our library as an independent town library.”

One of only two independent libraries in the state, the Sudlersville Memorial Library opened in the late 1800s. During the mid-20th century, the facility did operate within the county library system, but once bookmobile services began in 1973, the Queen Anne’s government looked to dissolve the library, Darling said.

Community members rallied for the facility and soon after, a board was established to oversee the independent town library, a status it has maintained ever since.

According to Library Treasurer Carolyn Walls, the historic facility requested just over $20,000 in town funding this year to procure its collection and retain its subscriptions, as well as tend to minor building improvements. After the library’s budget request was submitted, however, the Board of Directors was informed that the town would no longer be able to financially support the library.

Walls acknowledged the board was “fiscally responsible” and could “weather” the upcoming fiscal year without government support — but the board members who spoke across the commissioners’ three budget hearings said they were completely unaware of the county’s intention to include Sudlersville as a Queen Anne’s County Library branch.

In multiple testimonies throughout the meetings, memorial library officials said they had no interest in being reintegrated within the county’s library system.

Hearing the librarian’s concerns, the commissioners teased an announcement at their final, May 25 meeting. When it came, their decision did not disappoint, as applause and cheer were in great supply. After the announcement, Darling invited the commissioners and the crowd to the memorial library to learn "what it's really all about."

“The library is an integral part of the town of Sudlersville,” said Commissioner Jack Wilson. “Making this move just makes sense and will strengthen the bond between the town, library, and the county as a whole.”

Comments / 0

Related
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington mayor announces plan to save historic mansion and gardens

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announces the city's plan to save the Gibraltar mansion and Marian Coffin gardens. Gibraltar is a historic site in Wilmington’s Highlands neighborhood. It houses the Marian Coffin gardens, named for the famous landscape architect who designed them. Coffin was an early 20th century landscape architect...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware GOP unveils ‘Rescue Delaware’ plan at state convention

Delaware state Republicans on Saturday introduced a plan to “Rescue Delaware” during a state convention that featured a slate of uncontested statewide GOP candidates and rallying cries to stand against “woke-ism,” election-tampering and the “radical left.” The newly-minted “Rescue Delaware” agenda includes policy objectives the party believes are “supported by a majority of Delawareans across all party lines” and will ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Sudlersville, MD
Queen Anne's County, MD
Government
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Pride festival draws largest crowd in history for 25th anniversary

The Delaware LGBTQ community celebrated the 25th annual Pride Festival in Dover Saturday. The Green became a rainbow as community members and allies gathered for food, drinks, musical performances, and browsed through rows of small businesses and organizations. Carm Evans sat at a tent for the Tree of Life Church,...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Sudlersville Library#The Queen Anne#Fy 2023#Board Of Directors
Cape Gazette

DoorDash delivers food bank meals to Kent/Sussex residents

The Food Bank of Delaware and DoorDash announced an expanded partnership to deliver free meal boxes to food-insecure residents of Kent and Sussex counties. A local Dasher made the ceremonial first delivery to a downstate resident May 26. Since 2018, DoorDash’s Project Dash has empowered community organizations to leverage DoorDash...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware officials break ground on new Park Avenue project

A $25 million project to reorient and expand the Park Avenue bypass that connects Route 9 to Route 113 in Georgetown officially broke ground May 31. The project will be built in two phases. Phase 1 will realign Park Avenue to avoid residential areas and install a roundabout at the intersection of Park, South Bedford Street and Arrow Safety Road. It is expected to take two years to complete. Phase 2 will cover the remainder of Park Avenue up to the intersection with Route 9. A bonus is that it will allow for another 500 feet of runway to be added to Delaware Coastal Airport.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton hosts annual Horseshoe Crab and Shorebird Festival

A perfect sunny day at Milton Historical Society was the scene for the annual Horseshoe Crab and Shorebird Festival May 28. The event is a partnership between Milton Chamber of Commerce and Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, and raises money for Friends of Prime Hook. The festival featured food trucks, vendors, local artists and environmental stewards such as Delaware Sea Grant, Delaware State Parks and DuPont Nature Center in Milford.
MILTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Town Square LIVE News

State to host free New Castle history camp for kids

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will host a free New Castle history camp for children ages 10 to 13 between July 25 and July 29, 2022. Children will explore the storied past of one of America’s most historic towns. Among other things, they’ll learn how Native Americans used the land, explore colonial kitchen gardens, and weigh in ... Read More
NEW CASTLE, DE
WMDT.com

New mental health facility opens in downtown Salisbury, focus on growth/healing

SALISBURY, Md.- A new mental health resource now calls downtown Salisbury home and looks to take a holistic approach to providing healing. The Wellness Center serves those in need of guidance on their life journey and specializes in treating individuals in marginalized communities. Services offered include individual, couples, and family...
SALISBURY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Two fires in Wilmington overnight keep crews busy

A pair of fires in Wilmington overnight kept crews busy dousing the flames and assisting the victims. City firefighters were called to 2927 North Madison Street shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday morning and found a single-family home fully involved. Family members who'd gotten out of the house before firefighters arrived...
WILMINGTON, DE
wolbbaltimore.com

Be Careful! State Officials Warn Of Fraudsters Skimming Data Off Benefit Cards

As if there isn’t enough to have to worry about in Baltimore, families now have to add fraud to the lists. According to the Maryland Department of Human Services, there is an increasing problem with fraudsters stealing from families who rely on SNAP or Temporary Cash Assistance. Officials say that there have been dozens of victims affected within the last month alone.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Women’s Club of Milton raffling ‘Ocean Breeze’ quilt

The Women's Club of Milton recently received the donation of a quilt handmade by Dee Peters, a club member since 2021. Peters worked on projects for Quilts of Valor and Sussex County Quilts for Love, among other nonprofit organizations. Her work has won awards at the Clearfield County Fair in...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County’s little-known connections to World War II

Sussex County history fascinates me. As I learn more, it's apparent that a significant time period of county history does not get the proper attention it should. While World War II raged in Europe and the Pacific in the early 1940s, there was a lot taking place on the home front in Sussex County.
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
31
Followers
162
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy