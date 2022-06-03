Sudlersville Library remains independent with county support

SUDLERSVILLE — Following calls to maintain its independence, the Sudlersville Memorial Library was granted $65,000 in funding May 25, ceasing the county’s plans to swallow the decades-old operation and convert it into the third branch of the Queen Anne’s County Library system.

Starting in fiscal year 2023 and continuing from there, funding will be included in the county budget for the Town of Sudlersville’s tax set off. This way, the town can adjust dollar amounts during its annual tax set off hearings.

The Sudlersville branch transition was originally part of the $525,000 within the commissioners' proposed FY 2023 budget dedicated to the Queen Anne's County Library.

“We thank you,” Sharon Darling, president of the memorial library’s Board of Directors told the commissioners, holding back tears. “And we look forward to being able to work together to keep our library as an independent town library.”

One of only two independent libraries in the state, the Sudlersville Memorial Library opened in the late 1800s. During the mid-20th century, the facility did operate within the county library system, but once bookmobile services began in 1973, the Queen Anne’s government looked to dissolve the library, Darling said.

Community members rallied for the facility and soon after, a board was established to oversee the independent town library, a status it has maintained ever since.

According to Library Treasurer Carolyn Walls, the historic facility requested just over $20,000 in town funding this year to procure its collection and retain its subscriptions, as well as tend to minor building improvements. After the library’s budget request was submitted, however, the Board of Directors was informed that the town would no longer be able to financially support the library.

Walls acknowledged the board was “fiscally responsible” and could “weather” the upcoming fiscal year without government support — but the board members who spoke across the commissioners’ three budget hearings said they were completely unaware of the county’s intention to include Sudlersville as a Queen Anne’s County Library branch.

In multiple testimonies throughout the meetings, memorial library officials said they had no interest in being reintegrated within the county’s library system.

Hearing the librarian’s concerns, the commissioners teased an announcement at their final, May 25 meeting. When it came, their decision did not disappoint, as applause and cheer were in great supply. After the announcement, Darling invited the commissioners and the crowd to the memorial library to learn "what it's really all about."

“The library is an integral part of the town of Sudlersville,” said Commissioner Jack Wilson. “Making this move just makes sense and will strengthen the bond between the town, library, and the county as a whole.”