Ukraine has no plans to attack Russia with U.S. missiles, presidential advisor says

By Reuters
 3 days ago
KYIV, June 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine does not plan to use multiple-launch rocket systems it receives from the United States to attack facilities in Russia, a Ukrainian presidential advisor said on Friday.

"Ukraine is waging a defensive war and does not plan to use the MLRS to attack facilities in Russia," Mykhailo Podolyak said in a Twitter post. "Our partners know where their weapons are used."

Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

