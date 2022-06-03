ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Amazon’s Kindle bookstore to quit China

By Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor
theregister.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com has decided to end its Kindle digital book business in China. A statement posted to the Kindle China WeChat account states that Amazon has already stopped sending new Kindle devices to resellers and will cease operations of the Kindle China e-bookstore on June 30, 2023. The Kindle app will last...

www.theregister.com

