ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Family 'optimistic' about new NJ investigation into mysterious deaths of politico and wife

By Steve Janoski, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

The son of a former state transportation commissioner who authorities say murdered his wife and then committed suicide in 2014 says his family is “cautiously optimistic” about the state attorney general’s decision to reopen the dormant investigation into his parents’ deaths.

Mark Sheridan, the eldest son of John and Joyce Sheridan, has always rejected investigators’ claims that his father stabbed his mother, then lit the master bedroom of their Montgomery Township home on fire. But his pleas to renew the inquiry always fell on deaf ears.

That changed this week when a spokesman for New Jersey acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin confirmed that state authorities were once again looking into the case.

"Our family is very happy about it," Sheridan told NorthJersey.com on Thursday. "But we know it's been eight years, and we know it's hard to solve these types of crimes when evidence and memories are fresh. It only gets harder as time passes."

The attorney general's announcement is something of a vindication for members of the Sheridan family, who have long maintained that the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office did not do its due diligence when it first investigated the couple's deaths.

Sheridan thinks a confluence of events — including a WNYC podcast that revisited the case and pointed out a number of incongruencies in the initial investigation — contributed to Platkin's decision.

"Over the years, there's been a lot of information out there in a lot of different places," Sheridan said. "But the WNYC podcast was the first to put it all in one place and in a narrative that showed just how ... screwed up this investigation was. When you hear it in that format, it's hard to dispute that [county authorities] reached the wrong conclusion."

The Sheridans' death eight years ago sent shock waves through New Jersey's political class.

When he died, John Sheridan was the president and chief executive officer of Camden-based Cooper Health System. Before that, he was a high-profile Republican politico who served in several administrations, including as commissioner of the Department of Transportation during Tom Kean Sr.’s administration.

Four governors and scores of mourners turned out to honor the couple during an October 2014 memorial service inside the Trenton War Memorial. Then-Gov. Chris Christie said John Sheridan, who served on his transition team, was a man he relied on for advice about both politics and policy.

And former Gov. Christie Whitman called Sheridan "a fixture" in New Jersey government and said he was an "indispensable adviser to me from Day One."

But despite his long shadow, authorities seemed to make little progress in the investigation once they deemed it a murder-suicide.

Mark Sheridan, who works as an attorney with an international law firm, said county and state authorities laughed off his family's suggestions that the deaths could be anything else.

“Indeed, both offices openly mocked the idea of a killing for hire involving a stabbing with a fire set to destroy evidence,” Sheridan wrote in a January letter to the Attorney General's Office.

But slowly, the tide has turned in the family's favor.

In 2017, the state medical examiner changed John Sheridan's cause of death from "suicide" to "undetermined" after an independent autopsy and an administrative appeal to the appellate court.

And another similarly bizarre case — a 2014 murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of Michael Galdieri, a former Jersey City council candidate — led Sheridan to write the letter asking Platkin's office to revisit the circumstances of his parents' deaths.

One of Galdieri's confessed killers, George Bratsenis of Connecticut, said in federal court that he stabbed Galdieri to death in Galdieri's apartment in May 2014 and set the place ablaze.

Bratsenis: When NJ political agent allegedly wanted to off friend, he hired thief who killed before

'So bizarre': Why this NJ political murder-for-hire scandal may just be starting

Then he met the plot's mastermind, former Democratic political operative Sean Caddle, at an Elizabeth diner to arrange for payment.

Connecticut police arrested Bratsenis about four months later on unrelated charges. When authorities searched Bratsenis' Chevy pickup truck, they found in his possession a long-bladed kitchen knife, news reports said.

In Sheridan's letter to the attorney general, he said authorities never recovered the blade that killed his father.

And the description of the knife police found in Bratsenis' truck on Sept. 30, 2014 — just two days after John and Joyce Sheridan died — matched the description of a piece missing from a knife block in his parents' home.

Sheridan asked the attorney general to request that federal authorities provide photos of and DNA samples from Bratsenis' knife to see if it matched the one missing from his parents' kitchen.

Dark money: FBI raided home of political operative for info on murder-for-hire and dark money, docs show

Money web: Explore web of dark money groups linked to NJ operative at center of murder-for-hire plot

The Attorney General's Office confirmed at the time that it had received the letter but did not comment further. To date, there is no evidence that Bratsenis was involved in the Sheridans' deaths.

On Thursday, Sheridan said the Attorney General's Office later told his family it planned to reopen the investigation. But officials asked the family to keep it confidential.

Sheridan said he hopes Platkin will do the investigation that wasn't done the first time.

"I'm going to give them the benefit of the doubt that this isn't just lip service," Sheridan said. "I'm happy to have them involved. The people running it are real professionals — they know what they're doing. They're real prosecutors and real investigators. We're going to help them any way we can, and hopefully we get some answers."

Steve Janoski covers law enforcement for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news about those who safeguard your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: janoski@northjersey.com

Twitter: @stevejanoski

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Family 'optimistic' about new NJ investigation into mysterious deaths of politico and wife

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Globe

George Woody, first Black county chairman in N.J., dies at 95

George G. Woody, Jr., a former Republican councilman in Roselle who later switched parties to become New Jersey’s first Black county chairman, died on May 20. He was 95. Woody became the first Black to win a seat on the Roselle City Council in 1957. He ran on a ticket headed by Republican gubernatorial candidate Malcolm S. Forbes, who unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Robert Meyner that year.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ schools get remote option on election day in response to Texas shooting

New Jersey schools acting as polling places for this Tuesday's primary election will have the option to have a remote learning day, state officials confirmed. Several districts have informed their communities that students and teachers will not be in the building on election day. These precautions are being taken as a direct result of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Connecticut State
jcitytimes.com

Emails Show Ugly, Anti-Press Side of Mayor and Wannabe N.J. Governor

Let’s talk about politicians who hate the press. We hear a lot about officials “taking a page from Trump’s playbook” when they attack the media, but they’ve been doing this forever. From Thomas Jefferson instructing state attorneys general to prosecute unfriendly newspaper editors to Joe Biden calling a Fox News reporter a stupid SOB, politicians think ill of reporters who write stories they don’t like. Trump did not invent this game.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. may punish those who discriminate when making home appraisals

Real estate appraisers in New Jersey would face penalties for discriminating against a homeowner, buyer, or their agents because of their race or nationality under a proposal state lawmakers began advancing this week. Under the bill (S777) appraisers who are found to lower a house’s appraisal because of race, color,...
REAL ESTATE
New Jersey Monitor

Six correctional officers accused of lying about inmate attack

Six correctional officers have been criminally charged and accused of pepper-spraying and injuring a compliant inmate while forcibly removing him from his cell, acting Attorney General Matt Platkin said Friday. The officers — a sergeant and five senior correctional officers — then lied and tried to cover up the April 2020 incident as a justified […] The post Six correctional officers accused of lying about inmate attack appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Northjersey Com#Wnyc
New Jersey 101.5

Want more of a say in your kid’s education? NJ nonprofit wants to train you for free

A program launching this summer aims to transform New Jersey parents into stronger advocates for their children's education. Following seven virtual sessions, participants will ideally be more informed about the policy making processes within their local districts, the best ways to have their voices heard, and ways to access school data that are designed to illustrate the quality of education in the Garden State.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
kolomkobir.com

More masks recalled in NJ after new CDC COVID report

New Jersey – Federal health officials are recommending the concealment of indoor public spaces in 13 New Jersey counties. Although the CDC added two more counties to its hidden recommendations this week, the state’s total COVID cases have only recently begun to decline from a spring surge. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC12

Suspect in deadly Richmond shooting arrested in New Jersey

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man wanted in a deadly Richmond shooting on May 16 was arrested recently in New Jersey. New Jersey State Police say Gerard Roane, 27, was arrested without incident on May 24. “State Police detectives were contacted by the Richmond Police Department to assist with locating...
RICHMOND, VA
New Jersey 101.5

Charges dropped against NJ man who cops shot outside dollar store

ABSECON — Charges have been dropped against an Absecon man who was armed with a gun when he was shot by officers outside a Dollar General store, according to one report. Jalial Whitted, 37, had faced unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, stemming from the May 24 incident, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ABSECON, NJ
People

N.J. Dems Say Textbook Publishers Should Ignore GOP Censorship Demands, Avoid 'Lowering Educational Standards'

A group of New Jersey Democrats are concerned that restrictive education laws in other states might spill over into Garden State curriculum. In a letter addressed to CEOs of major textbook publishers on Friday, seven U.S. officials representing New Jersey claim that conservative-leaning states have launched a "bigoted censorship campaign" on education in order to "frighten parents, stoke racial grievance, and bully textbook publishers into submission."
FLORIDA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

What’s a Boom Party and why are they causing a commotion in NJ?

Summer is pretty much here, and New Jerseyans seem to be celebrating in every way they can. If you are unfamiliar with the term “Boom Party” it is essentially when people gather in large groups and blast music with giant speakers. It seems as though lately these groups have been gathering along the Delaware River disturbing countless residents and passersby.
MUSIC
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy