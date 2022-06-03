State Championship Preview: Pirates look to defend 1A state title against Cherryville

Perquimans baseball is two wins away from winning a second consecutive state title.

The Pirates can get halfway there tonight with a win in Game 1 against the Cherryville Ironmen, the No. 3 seed out of the west.

Game 1 of the best-of-three 1A NCHSAA state championship series begins at 8 p.m. at Holly Spring’s Ting Stadium. Games two and three, if needed, take place Saturday.

“Going one time is a feat and going back-to-back is just special,” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said.

Perquimans (29-1) has picked up right where it left off after going 18-2 and winning the 2021 state championship against East Surry last July.

Outside of the Pirates one 4-2 blemish in the Albemarle Easter Tournament championship game to Camden, it’s been as dominant of a season they could have.

Perquimans opened the season with 19 straight wins before that defeat including a solid 6-1 win over defending 3A state champion J.H. Rose the second game of the year, after receiving their 2021 championship rings prior to the contest.

In the middle of those 19 wins was an impressive 10-game shutout streak by the Perquimans pitching staff.

Rolling right through much of its first-ever Four Rivers Conference schedule, the Pirates outscored their opponents 140-0 during that stretch with all but one decided by mercy rule.

The upperclassmen pitching combination of Tanner Thach, Trenton Sawyer, Jakob Meads and Eli Gregory has helped allow no more than four runs in 29 of their 30 games. The anomaly was seven runs given up to Manteo in an 18-7 win.

Thach and Sawyer lead the pitching staff with 12-0 and 10-0 records this season, respectively. Thach’s earned-run average is a whopping 0.11, while Sawyer’s also remains under a run at 0.88. The staff as a whole has pitched to a 0.77 ERA all season.

And yet, there seem to be no weaknesses offensively either.

As a team, Perquimans has a .390 batting average. In 12 conference games, the average finished at .459.

In 18 games played, Macon Winslow has hit safely at a .642 clip with three home runs, while Thach has hit .512 with a team-high 12 home runs in 29 games.

Jett Winslow is a .479 hitter, Meads bats .466 and Colby Brown bats .402.

It doesn’t get any easier from there for opposing pitchers with Jackson Russell and Gregory in the everyday lineup batting better than .320.

All statistics in this story are according to maxpreps.com.

“We just have some guys that are really seeing the baseball,” Roberson said. “All year and even last year, it’s a team effort.”

When the 19-game win streak ended, Perquimans went right back to dominating its way to a 12-0 FRC title and continued it into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

Perquimans defeated No. 32 Jones in the first round 12-2 in five innings and while that was the last 10-run-rule win as of now for the Pirates, the convincing wins didn’t stop there.

Three more consecutive shutouts brought Perquimans back to the regional final with a 7-0 win over No. 17 Rosewood, 9-0 win over No. 9 Northside-Pinetown and a 7-0 result over No. 21 Chatham Central.

Perquimans then faced No. 3 Bear Grass Charter, which was the lone team in the 10-game shutout streak to not get mercy ruled as the Pirates beat the Bears in the regular season 2-0.

A two-game sweep of Bear Grass for Perquimans with 6-1 and 7-3 results now has it back where they wanted to be.

This time, it’s Cherryville out of Gaston County that stands in the way of another state title for the Pirates.

“I know that, traditionally, they’re a great baseball program,” Roberson said. “I know they’re going to be ready to play and that they’re in the state championship for a reason.”

The Ironmen (21-10) program hasn’t had quite the 2022 season the Pirates have had with nine more losses, but they are in no way new to the high school baseball spotlight.

Cherryville is a nine-time state champion including four times at the 1A level since 1998. Its most recent state titles are in 2008 and 2016 and the team hasn’t had one losing season since 2012.

This season, the Ironmen finished in third place in the 1A/2A Southern Piedmont Conference that proved to be a little more competitive than Perquimans’ FRC debut.

All four conference losses for the western champion came consecutively to first-place Burns and second-place East Gaston.

Those two conference foes of Cherryville competed in the 2A playoffs, so the Ironmen earned the automatic 1A bid out of the conference.

Cherryville’s playoff run was played a little tighter than Perquimans’ with a three-run second-round win being its largest margin of victory in the first four rounds.

While the Ironmen did rout Union Academy 9-1 in Game 1 of the western regional, No. 5 Union forced a third game and Cherryville had to make a comeback to advance to the state title series.

After giving up four runs in the top of the fifth to trail 5-3 in Game 3, the Ironmen stormed back in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-5 lead and hold on for the regional championship.

Cherryville has six hitters batting better than .300 with Landon Hahn leading the pack at .385.

Kanon Willis is a .378 hitter with a team-high 40 RBIS and 10 doubles, while Will Fowler and Will Heavner both boast plus-.300 averages and team-high four home runs apiece.

Cherrville’s pitching is mostly from Willis, Eli Newsome and Brayden Reynolds as all three have pitched more than 40 innings this season.

Reynolds leads with a 1.80 ERA, while Willis’ ERA sits right at 3.00 and Newsome’s is a tick under four.

A series victory for the Pirates would make it the fourth baseball state championship in Perquimans history with last year, 1963 and 1952.

Perquimans made it back to the state championship in 1964 with a chance to repeat before losing.

The 2022 Pirates are trying to do one better.

“Just excited for the challenge and ready to make it happen,” Roberson said.