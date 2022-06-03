ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Neville: Changes coming with my career and this column

By Alan Neville
 3 days ago
Singer and songwriter, Bob Dylan, said, “the times they are a-changin’.”

Throughout life, things change. After about 18 years of writing for the newspaper, this column will likely be my last for a while.

In addition, after spending the past two years as a public school superintendent, I am moving closer to my home in Aberdeen to begin a new job as dean of pre-professional studies at Presentation College. Along with the excitement of new opportunities, saying goodbye to past experiences can be bittersweet.

I had to think back to determine how long I have written columns for the American News. In 2003, the newspaper and TV did feature stories on our family and the life-changing events happening to us at that time. That was when my wife, Melissa, was called to active duty with her National Guard unit to support Operation Iraqi Freedom. Her unit was one of the first called to active duty.

At that time, we were fairly new to Aberdeen and our jobs, and I instantly became a single parent to four (later, five), young children and was dubbed “Mr. Mom”. After my wife returned home from her deployment with the U.S. Army, then I got the call to active duty. It was then, sometime in 2004, that I began writing a regular column for the American News.

Writing a column for the newspaper has been a rewarding experience. I continue to be amazed at how many people recognize me from my newspaper columns, whether they agree with my point of view or not. And, I am also amazed at how many people have told me how much they enjoy my columns, including a former South Dakota Supreme Court judge. But, as the newspaper continues to update and change, so must I.

My other big change is in employment. I am leaving my job as superintendent to return to higher education as an academic dean. While I will miss our students and dedicated educators, I look forward to returning to Aberdeen and once again working in higher education. I have worked in three different careers, starting out as a teacher and later administrator in K-12 education. I also spent almost 21 years the U.S. Army, serving in the National Guard, on active duty, and in the Army Reserve. Finally, I have worked as a professor and department chairman in higher education.

Throughout my adult life I have always believed that children are our future, and that includes from pre-school education to college students. I have often thought that if we devoted as much time and resources to children than we do to other “things,” we would be better served to move our country and world forward.

I have never been afraid of change, in fact, I look forward to new challenges, new experiences and new friends. Although I will not be writing a regular column, I will continue to support our local newspaper and, who knows, maybe some future opportunities will enable me to continue my hobby of writing.

Alan L. Neville is Superintendent for the Waubay School District. The views are his and do not represent the district.

