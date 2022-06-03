ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

‘Conversation’ on climate change coming to Lied Center on June 15

By Paul Hammel
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tSYO_0fz9sgYd00

The skeletal remains of the Spencer Dam after a massive flood in March 2019 washed out the structure on the Niobrara River in northern Nebraska. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)

LINCOLN — Martha Shulski is mighty busy these days.

Shulski, the state climatologist since 2016, has seen a big increase in requests for talks on climate change since Nebraska was hit by a devastating “bomb cyclone” wave of flooding in the spring of 2019.

“That seemed to spark more interest,” she said. “It was a big, significant event that affected so many people.”

“The main question I got was, ‘Are we going to have more of these?’ ” Shulski said.

The increased interest, plus a desire to share plans for dealing with climate change rather than debating whether it exists or not, has prompted Humanities Nebraska to schedule a first-ever panel discussion entitled “Weathering Uncertainty: Conversations About Climate in Nebraska.”

The free event, scheduled June 15 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln’s Lied Center for the Performing Arts, will feature leaders of agricultural and conservation groups, along with the mayor of Norfolk and an official with the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Not politics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpVpB_0fz9sgYd00

State Climatologist Martha Shulski
(photo courtesy of University of Nebraska-Lincoln)

“This is not about politics, or about who’s right or wrong,” said Shulski, who will moderate the panel discussion.

“I see it as a way to have a meaningful discussion and dialogue, not necessarily about the science of climate change, but what are people doing to deal with it,” she said. “All the audiences I talk to are wanting to know solutions.”

Chris Sommerich, executive director of Humanities Nebraska, said it is part of a national effort called “Democracy and the Informed Citizen.”

The goal, he said, is to gain a greater understanding of how Nebraskans are responding to climate change by bringing people together from a lot of different perspectives and backgrounds.

On the panel are:

  • Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
  • Josh Moenning, mayor of Norfolk.
  • Jesse Bell, director of the Water, Climate, and Health Program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
  • Hannah Birge, director of agriculture for The Nature Conservancy-Nebraska.

Shulski said she has been talking to a lot of faith-based groups about climate change, as well as those in the health and landscaping industries, about what might be ahead in terms of climate.

More extreme heat

Her 2020 state climate report projected that extreme temperatures of 95 degrees and above will double by 2050, to 30 a year, and the state’s growing season, now about 150 days, will grow by several weeks.

The wildfires in Nebraska in April, fueled by high winds and drought-like conditions, along with the driest December on record, along with an unprecedented outbreak of 30 tornadoes that month, illustrate that extreme weather events are continuing, she said.

'Conversation' on climate change coming to Lied Center on June 15

North Platte Post

First applications for casinos in Nebraska submitted Thursday

LINCOLN — Tom Sage said he’s never deposited two $1 million checks before in his life. But on Thursday, the director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission marched the hefty checks to the bank. It signaled that the first applications have been made to open casinos under the state’s voter-approved legalization of Las Vegas-style gambling.
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

McCarthy raises funds for Smith, Flood in Nebraska’s U.S. House races

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — The Republican vying to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker spent the end of this week in Nebraska, raising funds for two House candidates running in districts where the GOP holds significant advantages in voter registrations. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy raised money...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Patty Pansing Brooks announces long list of bipartisan endorsements

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A total of 57 Nebraska elected officials and former elected officials from both political parties endorsed Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress Friday. A number of those officials joined her at a news conference Friday morning in Lincoln. Pansing Brooks is running against Republican Mike Flood for...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Warm this afternoon, storm chances this evening

Scattered thunderstorms are likely this evening northwest of Omaha. Storm chances will continue on Sunday. A local military veteran who served in World War II turns 100 years old. Two ISU students identified as victims in Iowa shooting. Updated: 20 hours ago. Students are identified as victims in a shooting...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha area military veteran turns 100 and receives a big surprise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a special surprise for a special person. Bob Reisser is a veteran who was a pilot in World War II. On Saturday he turned 100 years old. For the occasion, his friends and family lined up the hallways at Elk Ridge Village to greet him and celebrate his birthday.
OMAHA, NE
