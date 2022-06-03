ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

South America’s cold snap eases and Agatha moves towards Florida

By Azure Prior (Metdesk)
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMP8U_0fz9sffu00
A damaged beach restaurant in Zipolite, Oaxaca state, Mexico, after Hurricane Agatha made landfall.

Exceptionally cold conditions persisted across South America earlier this week. The conditions were alarming at the northern extent with unseasonably low temperature anomalies recorded as far north as the Tropics.

The intensity of the cold brought rare May frosts to low levels across parts of Uruguay and Chile. On 31 May in Santiago, Chile, temperatures fell to -2.1C, the lowest May temperature recorded since 1969, and while this is exceptionally cold for the time of year, many periphery areas outside the main metropolitan city would have been several degrees colder. The cold wave was present across South America for almost a week but is gradually coming to an end through this weekend with warmer conditions returning. However, this event has marked the first shot of polar air for the start of the southern hemisphere winter season.

By contrast, France had its hottest May on record, with an average May temperature of 17.76C, an increase of almost 0.8C from the previous record of 16.96C in 2011. This May record is largely due to the intense heatwave experienced through the middle of the month, when temperatures widely exceeded 30C.

Hurricane Agatha, the first Pacific hurricane of the season, made landfall on Monday 30 May just west of Puerto Angel, as a category 2 hurricane bringing recorded winds of 105mph, the strongest hurricane to make landfall in May since records began in 1949. The severity was largely due to warmer than normal seas surface temperatures (SSTs) in the Pacific Ocean, which acted to fuel and intensify the development of the hurricane. Typically, SSTs tend to be cooler in May than during peak hurricane season, therefore normally limiting hurricane development during May. Having gained momentum, a trough of low pressure to the north dipped southwards, which then drew Hurricane Agatha towards the coast of Mexico.

Once the hurricane made landfall it weakened into a remnant low as it tried to cross the mountainous terrain of southern Mexico. The intense rain associated with the low triggered landslides and flash flooding, affecting mountainous regions the most. The remnants of Agatha will become more organised and strengthen as it pushes north-eastwards towards Florida this weekend, likely bringing intense and persistent rain alongside a significant risk of flooding.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
AOL Corp

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#Cold Snap#Cold Wave#Pacific Hurricane#Tropics#2 1 C
UPI News

First tropical system of the season could cross Florida this week

The first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could form as soon as Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters said. On the eve of the official June 1 start date to the tropical season in the basin, meteorologists said there was now a "high" chance of a depression or tropical storm forming in the warm waters from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula to around the Florida Peninsula.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Environment
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

301K+
Followers
75K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy