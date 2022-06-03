Palm Springs Power win 11-1, kicked off season with firework celebration

The Palm Springs Power is back!

The Power will kicked off the 2022 season on Friday against the Orange County Legends.

The Power won their first game back, beating the Legends 11-1.

The 2022 schedule features familiar opponents such as the Inland Valley Bucs, Inland Valley Pirates, Orange County Waves, Long Beach Legends, and East LA Dodgers in addition to newer additions to the schedule like the San Diego Stars and the Ventura Thunder.

2022 also features the return of some popular promotional nights as well as some exciting new additions. Every Tuesday at Palm Springs Stadium features $2 Draft Beers. Wednesdays are Wine Wednesdays, featuring $4 Porch Pounder Red and White Wines on Draft. Saturdays are Kids Day brought to you by Jack in the Box with Kids 12 and Under receiving FREE admission.

Tickets are available for all games at the Palm Springs Stadium Box Office one hour before first pitch.

The Power are comprised of top-level college players from all over the United States as well as recently graduate professional prospects.

Check Out: Power Players in the Pros

Since 2004, the Palm Springs Power Baseball organization has produced over 1000 professional baseball players, with dozens currently competing at all levels of the game.

One of the most recent Palm Springs Power alumni is Brian Serven, who made his debut for the Colorado Rockies in May . Serven, a Palm Desert High School grad, hit two home runs just a few days after his MLB debut.

Something special to keep an eye out for this season. The Power is seeking its 600th win in franchise history. The team is entering the 2022 season with 594 victories since its inaugural season in 2004.

And later in the season, the Power will once again be hosting its Fourth of July celebration!

