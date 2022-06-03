ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Facemaker by Lindsey Fitzharris review – transforming the wounded

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDmmn_0fz9oapl00
Injured British soldiers recuperate in London, 1916.

For many men fighting in the first world war, the fear of being permanently disabled was more terrifying than death. Yet worse even than the prospect of a life-changing disability was the horror of facial disfigurement. While men who lost a limb were treated as heroes, those who suffered facial injuries were often shunned or reviled. Mothers hurried their children indoors to avoid seeing these disfigured men; women broke off engagements with their mutilated fiances.

Harold Gillies, a New Zealand-born surgeon who trained in Britain, helped thousands of men to literally face the world again. His work in the unit he created at the Queen’s Hospital, Sidcup, has been overshadowed by the more familiar story of his cousin, Archibald McIndoe, who rebuilt the burnt faces of pilots in his “Guinea Pig Club” in the second world war. Yet it was Gillies, an extraordinarily compassionate man as well as a skilled surgeon, who really transformed the speciality of plastic surgery.

Sign up to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind the scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest features, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights.

In her engrossing book, Lindsey Fitzharris not only tells the story of Gillies’s achievements, she immerses us in the world of the men he helped, following them from the carnage of the trenches to the wards where they made long and painful recoveries.

Gillies was 32 when war broke out. He joined the Red Cross and was sent to France in 1915, where he first encountered men with appalling facial injuries caused by shells, shrapnel and sniper bullets. Plastic surgery was in its infancy. A few enterprising doctors had attempted reconstructive operations but mainly on noses and ears and with variable results. Some operations enabled patients to eat and speak but left gaping holes. Gillies realised that a specialist facial surgery centre was needed where patients would receive expert treatment and surgeons could perfect their skills.

He was first allotted a ward at the Cambridge Military Hospital in Aldershot, where he recruited a multidisciplinary team including dentists, nurses and an anaesthetist along with an artist to document their work. Before long, he was given his own dedicated centre in Sidcup, in a Georgian mansion surrounded by wooden huts, which opened as the Queen’s Hospital in 1917.

Men arrived with jaws, noses and cheeks destroyed, tongues torn out and eyeballs dislodged. Pilots in aircraft fires, sailors in explosions at sea and soldiers in tanks that caught fire were brought with their faces terribly burnt. Some had already had operations that left their features contorted, so Gillies had to reopen the wounds before beginning reconstruction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzM25_0fz9oapl00
Walter Yeo, one of Gillies’ patients, before and after reconstructive surgery. Photograph: Science History Images/Alamy

With no textbooks to follow, Gillies had to invent his own solutions, often sketching ideas on an envelope then performing multiple operations involving skin, cartilage and bone grafts. “He would set to work on some man who had had half his face literally blown to pieces with the skin that was left hanging in shreds,” said a nurse who worked alongside him. Gillies took flaps of skin from patients’ chests and elsewhere, leaving them attached by narrow strips to maintain blood supply, then swung them round to cover facial wounds. In one landmark operation, he sewed the strips into tubes – or “pedicules” – which reduced the risk of infection. Using these techniques, Gillies recreated noses, jaws, lips and eyelids. One man underwent 40 operations to rebuild his nose.

To maintain morale, the hospital ran sports days and staged amateur dramatics. Patients were encouraged to walk the local streets where some benches were painted blue so that passersby would be warned in advance that a disfigured man might be sitting there. After the war, Gillies set up a private practice where he performed more pioneering operations including, in 1949, the first female-to-male gender reassignment.

This is not a book for the fainthearted. Meticulously clear and detailed accounts of gruesome injuries and gruelling operations are supplemented by stunning portraits by the war artist Henry Tonks, who depicted patients before and after their reconstructions. Despite its harrowing subject, however, Fitzharris presents an intensely moving and hugely enjoyable story about a remarkable medical pioneer and the men he remade.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War#Britain
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

They Come to Give Birth in Secret. They Leave Without Their Babies.

Being single and pregnant is never easy. In Japan, that can be a downright humiliating prospect. Japanese society looks down on single mothers, often denying them full-time jobs and even rental housing. Parents are ashamed if their daughters are pregnant without being married, sometimes cutting them off entirely. Abortions are largely out of the question—women must get their spouse’s approval for the procedure, an almost impossible feat for single women or victims of domestic violence.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Smithonian

Archaeologists Unearth 3,000-Year-Old Giant Statues in Sardinian Necropolis

The faces of the towering sculpted giants of the Sardinian necropolis are eerie—they bear an almost emotionless expression that recalls the Greek Archaic smile. Their deep-set eyes and blocky noses seem to betray a feeling of protectiveness, even world-weariness. Even more unique is their stature—some are almost seven feet...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

134 Ancient Settlements Discovered Along Hadrian’s Wall in Britain

Click here to read the full article. A team of archaeologists has discovered 134 previously unknown settlements of peoples who lived along Hadrian’s Wall, a defensive fortification in England that dates back to ancient Roman times. Hadrian’s Wall was built as the Roman Empire pushed into Britain. Running from coast to coast, the wall marked the border between the conquered South and the unconquered North. A team of archaeologists have been studying the region above the Wall to better understand this borderland that was object of so much political, social, and military focus. This team of researchers, from Edinburgh University, published their...
SCIENCE
BBC

World War Two soldier massacre anniversary marked

On 27 May 1940, 97 British soldiers ran out of bullets and surrendered to the Germans, expecting to be treated as prisoners of war. Instead their dog tags were removed, and they were lined up and machine-gunned. Amazingly, two men survived - and lived to see the SS colonel who ordered the shooting brought to justice.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

301K+
Followers
75K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy