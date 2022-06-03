ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Chainless Electric Bicycles

By Colin Smith
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Honbike,' the innovative Japanese electric bicycle manufacturer, debuted the 'Honbike HF01,' a clean, foldable e-bike. This bicycle has a noteworthy chainless design that instead utilizes a frictionless shaft drive system that delivers the power...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Cybertruck inspired Tesla Model M bike is a bossy café racer

This striking café racer bears the definitive character of the Tesla clan with its sharp aesthetics and bossy stance. Be it the agonizingly close to reality Cybertruck dream, or the edgy charisma of the café racers, motorheads find it hard to resist such machines that inspire automotive designers to move ahead with their future iterations of automotive blueprints. The exponential population rise and the multifunctional transportation trend, have triggered an efficient and eco-friendly means of personal commuting. Motivated by this vision, designer Víctor Rodríguez Gómez has created the design for a Tesla-inspired electric bike which is the right mix of a trendy, yet retro fashioned two-wheeler.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Used Cars Under $15,000 According to iSeeCars

The used car market has been booming for much of the last year. But if you’re looking for a great option on a budget, it may be difficult to narrow down your options. Here are five cars under $15,000 iSeeCars says are among the best to buy in 2022, courtesy of Honda, Toyota, and Subaru.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB electric crossover costs $55,550, on sale this summer

Mercedes-Benz is quickly filling out its portfolio of electric vehicles and not every entry is at the top end. The latest arrival is the EQB based on the GLB-Class compact crossover. It starts sales this summer priced at $55,550, including a $1,050 destination charge. Mercedes also has an EQA based on the GLA-Class, though this model isn't available in the U.S. just yet.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Motor#Bike#Commuting#Vehicles#Japanese
electrek.co

Electric car price war is coming, says Ford CEO

Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that the electric car market is going to soon enter a price war with upcoming $25,000 models. He added, electric vehicles will be sold 100% online and have nonnegotiable price. Thanks to production constraints and strong demand, there’s currently nothing resembling a price war when...
CARS
Top Speed

The Jonway V400 Chinese Bike Is A Doppelganger Of The Indian Scout Bobber - gallery

Like the Indian Scout Bobber? Well, this right here is its cut-throat Chinese doppelgänger!. Called the Jonway V400, the bike draws several design cues from the Scout Bobber, like the chunky headlight mask, chopped rear fender, & double-barrel exhausts. However, it's actually better equipped than the Indian Scout and...
CARS
BobVila

Amazon Is Having a Massive Sale on Lawn Mowers and Outdoor Tools Today Only

Amazon is celebrating the summer season by offering a massive sale on lawn mowers and outdoor tools today only. The sale includes amazing deals on outdoor power equipment from Greenworks, which is one of our experts’ favorite brands thanks to its high-performing and highly rated tools like the battery-powered Greenworks lawn mower and leaf blower.
SHOPPING
insideevs.com

Toyota Launches Home Energy Storage Based On Electrified Vehicle Battery

Toyota announced the introduction of a battery energy storage system for residential use, based on the concept of "safe, long service life, high-quality, good value for price, and high performance." According to the manufacturer, the O-Uchi Kyuden System utilizes many years of electrified vehicle development as well as onboard parts.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Top Speed

Meet The Katalis EV1000 - An Electric Bike Inspired By WWII Fighter Planes

With EVs becoming more and more common, we’re starting to get used to seeing some standout products (both in a good and bad way). One such bike is the new EV1000 electric bike that’s built by Indonesia-based Katalis in collaboration with popular premium automobile seller, TheArsenale. This motorcycle takes inspiration from old-school WWII fighter aircrafts.
BICYCLES
SlashGear

How Long Does The Battery On A Toyota Prius Last?

Hybrid vehicles are even more popular these days, due in part to their superior MPG performance that equates to lowered gas expenses. This is an important consideration because of how high gas prices can get. It comes as no surprise that the Toyota Prius is still a popular hybrid vehicle among those who want a comfy and affordable driving experience that also lessens their carbon footprint and, by extension, their net impact on global climate change.
GAS PRICE
Autoweek.com

Energica Releases New Experia Touring Motorcycle

Italian electric motorcycle manufacturer Energica releases its new adventure-touring model, the Experia. Taking on the segment built by BMW's GS platform, the Experia boasts adjustable long-travel suspension, variable torque applications, and a claimed 261 miles of city range. Pricing for the Experia starts at a costly $25,880, with pre-orders open...
CARS
Fast Company

See how the iconic Airstream has evolved over the past 90 years

Like a silver torpedo barreling down the highway, the Airstream trailer is an iconic sight on American roads. The streamlined curving aluminum shell is instantly recognizable, partly because the design has remained nearly constant throughout the company’s nine decades in business. But despite their distinct appearance, the trailers and...
JACKSON CENTER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy