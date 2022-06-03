More than 750,000 electric cars now grace UK roads
More than three-quarters of a million electric vehicles are now registered for use on UK roads, according to new figures published this week. Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed the total number of vehicles on British roads has topped 40,500,000 after growing by 0.4 percent last...
Mercedes-Benz is quickly filling out its portfolio of electric vehicles and not every entry is at the top end. The latest arrival is the EQB based on the GLB-Class compact crossover. It starts sales this summer priced at $55,550, including a $1,050 destination charge. Mercedes also has an EQA based on the GLA-Class, though this model isn't available in the U.S. just yet.
The world’s largest traditional carmakers could improve their profit margins and boost their value to investors by accelerating the transition to electric cars in the next decade, a new analysis has found. The electric carmaking operations of Toyota, Volkswagen, Stellantis, Volvo, BMW and Mercedes-Benz will rapidly become more profitable...
BMW's rapidly expanding electric lineup will grow even larger with the advent of the iX1. In the last few months, our talented lensmen have snapped shots of the crossover undergoing testing, giving us a good idea of what the EV will look like when it arrives. Ahead of today's official reveal, BMW has taken to Twitter to provide us with a final teaser.
Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
Japan is both power-hungry and fossil-fuel reliant making for a bad combination but that could all soon change. The nation has now successfully tested a system relying on the deep ocean that could provide a reliable steady form of renewable energy, according to a report by Bloomberg published Tuesday. A...
Whether you want to try an electric bike for the first time or you're an avid e-biker, Best Buy has deals on all kinds of electric bikes for all kinds of budgets until midnight. Some e-bikes have turn-by-turn navigation and pair up with any Android or iOS device, while others...
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for May 19 through 26, including a Ford recall involving 310,203 units and a Hyundai recall involving 239,000 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
Searching the internet for Tesla and/or EV-related content likely brings you to many comparisons between Tesla's vehicles and other electric cars and SUVs. We cover this type of content all the time. However, in the grand scheme of things, Tesla is really competing with petrol-powered cars, and a recent tweet by CEO Elon Musk paints a clearer picture of the much larger overall rival.
Shell won official consent to develop the Jackdaw natural gas field in the UK North Sea, eight months after the country's regulator blocked the project on environmental concerns. — Shell Plc won official consent to develop the Jackdaw natural gas field in the UK’s North Sea, eight months after the country’s regulator blocked the project on environmental concerns.
The Albanese government has this week thrown its support behind what’ll be one of Australia’s most polluting developments: the Scarborough-Pluto gas project in Western Australia.
Our analysis last year found the full Scarborough-Pluto project will emit almost 1.4 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases over its lifetime. That’s over three times Australia’s current annual emissions, and around 14 times WA’s annual emissions.
We calculate that the emissions from this project and all of its related activities will add about 41 megatonnes per year to Australia’s national emissions by 2030. That is a materially relevant number – it’s nearly 7% of our emissions in...
This week, The Verge reported that General Motors' 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles (E.V.) have dropped in price by 18 percent since 2022, down to $26,595 from $32,495. Meanwhile, BMW in the last few weeks announced plans to alter its E.V. battery design, which is estimated to yield a 30 percent drop in materials costs over the next few years. And Ford CEO Jim Farley told attendees of the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that he anticipates a "huge price war" in the E.V. industry in the coming years, as more and more carmakers price cars around that $25,000 mark.
Rumors surrounding the revival of the Scout brand by Volkswagen turned out to be true when the German automaker announced it will launch an electric SUV and truck under a new company. These newcomers are expected to be built in the United States and will help the brand expand its presence in the hotly contested EV and SUV segments.
AAA just released its Car Guide, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E took the top honors not only in two individual categories, but also overall. If you're not familiar with AAA's Car Guide, it helps consumers with vehicle buying decisions. In a market that's much of a mess right now, guides like this can prove especially helpful.
Volkswagen’s electric vehicle strategy regarding its first bespoke EVs, engineered from the ground up to be electric, one hatchback, some variations of the same crossover and most recently the ID Buzz van and minivan. This clearly shows how high sedans are on the automaker’s list of priorities, but it still wants to have one in its electric lineup.
Though all-electric vehicles are very much having a moment right now, not every automaker has given up on other alternative fuel sources. Toyota, for example, is still researching whether or not hydrogen could be a viable option for powering its vehicles. The automaker has even developed new “cartridge” technology to make the use and transportation of hydrogen much safer.
