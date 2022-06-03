ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amaturo Buys Santa Rosa’s KZST From Redwood Empire Stereocasters.

Cover picture for the articleNorth of San Francisco, in California’s wine country, AC KZST Santa Rosa (100.1) is changing hands. Amaturo Sonoma Media Group is acquiring the legacy FM, along with classic hits “The Wolf” KWVF (102.7) in nearby Guerneville from Redwood Empire Stereocasters. ASMG began operating the two FMs under a Local Marketing Agreement...

