Amaturo Buys Santa Rosa’s KZST From Redwood Empire Stereocasters.
3 days ago
North of San Francisco, in California’s wine country, AC KZST Santa Rosa (100.1) is changing hands. Amaturo Sonoma Media Group is acquiring the legacy FM, along with classic hits “The Wolf” KWVF (102.7) in nearby Guerneville from Redwood Empire Stereocasters. ASMG began operating the two FMs under a Local Marketing Agreement...
The Kinetic Grand Championship returned to Humboldt County over Memorial Day weekend in 2022. (Ashley Harrell/SFGATE) Welcome to the Kinetic Grand Championship, a three-day race of human-powered sculptures over 50 miles of land, sand, mud and water. This is where Burning Man meets the Tour de France. The competition kicks off in the central plaza of bohemian college town Arcata, and from there, the sculptures cruise over city streets, up and down coastal sand dunes, through Humboldt Bay and into the frigid and swiftly moving Eel River.
An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused one California county to reinstate its mask requirements for most indoor settings. The order is set to begin Friday in all Alameda County cities except Berkeley, as it has its own local health jurisdiction, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported. These mask requirements don’t...
With its cultural heritage spotlighted by Peanuts and Charlie Brown, the famed author of the Call of the Wild novel, and the heartbeat of the iconic Sonoma Wine Country, Santa Rosa, California is a place at the crossroads of history and nature. The lush rolling hills aren’t only filled with...
From bubble runs to music and county festivals, here's a roundup of events taking place this weekend. Bike the West is hosting the America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride event in Lake Tahoe on Sunday, June 5. Learn more here. Kaiser Permanent Women’s Fitness Festival. The women-only 5K and...
A popular bakery in Berkeley, California, has come under fire after a San Francisco Chronicle article revealed that owners had trademarked the phrase “mochi muffin.” Third Culture Bakery got the trademark for what the Chronicle called a “common term” in 2018 and has since sent cease-and-desist letters to other businesses demanding that they stop using the phrase. The controversy has sparked fervent debate among the Asian American community; many are angry about the bakery sending cease-and-desist letters to other Asian-owned businesses, with some calling for boycotts on social media. Due to the abundance of negative Yelp reviews it is receiving, two of Third Culture’s pages have been temporarily frozen, and employees are fielding angry calls and messages. Another bakery, CA Bakehouse, received a cease-and-desist letter and was forced to market their item as a “mochi cake.”
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
Even though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday ranked 13 California counties as having a high level of “COVID-19 danger,” that doesn’t mean the federal agency has the authority to require people to wear masks. Rather, it’s a recommendation. The CDC every...
In 2019, Auction Napa Valley kicked off with a five-song set by Katy Perry. Mega-rich people bid nearly $12 million on conspicuous consumption auction lots that had little to do with wine: sport fishing in Hawaii; private tours of the Sistine Chapel. But, despite the ornate offerings, the money raised...
California has 12% of the nation’s population, yet we have 30% of the nation’s homeless. The Gavin Newsom administration has spent $17 billion on the problem, but the homeless population has surged. Californians are fed up. There are solutions available, but current leadership won’t consider them. One thing...
The name? “Whenever I would ask Nonna what kind of fish is this?” it says on the website, “she would say ‘It’s a dead fish’.”. So on the menu, you can find the “Recently Demised Fish of the Day,” or “Other Dead Things,” just to make it clear what you’re eating.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
Senator Mike McGuire may have taken his victory lap a little too soon at a town hall about the Great Redwood Trail on Wednesday night. “Tonight we are able to announce — and this is late breaking,” he declared; “We have finally put a nail in the coffin of Big Coal. We have beat back Big Coal and the toxic coal train.”
OAKLAND, Calif. - A friend of 25-year-old Sagar (Ocean) Tamang said he was brutally attacked in front of Fox Theater in Oakland last week. In a post about the attack, Bimala Thapa recalled what happened to Tamang on May 28 and as he left work and headed out for a sandwich from a street vendor in downtown Oakland.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Berkeley Andronico’s store purchased by South Bay developer. Berkeley’s Andronico’s grocery store at 1850 Solano Ave. has been purchased by a South Bay real estate and investment firm, according to the Alameda County Recorder’s Office, East Bay Times reports.
The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters is alerting the public of several errors in one of the Spanish-language pages in the county voter information guide mailed to voters, the office announced on Friday. The voting guides gave an incorrect ballot deadline. The page with problems is titled "VOTE SEGURO con...
FORT BRAGG, 6/5/22 — Around 100 CalFire personnel gathered in Jackson Demonstration State Forest early Wednesday morning for a day spent unloading tools, hiking for miles, clearing brush, and deploying shelters in a series of timed drills to prepare for what their chief says will be “a fire year.”
Cal Fire is investigating whether a faulty Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power line is responsible for the 570-acre Old Fire that started Tuesday and continues to burn north of Napa. The investigation was disclosed in an incident report PG&E filed Thursday with the California Public Utilities Commission. Christopher Chow,...
