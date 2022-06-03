ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWCyf_0fz9ncZ000

May 31 (UPI) -- The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to take place live Sunday from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.

Vanessa Hudgens is serving as the host after the actress previously hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special in 2020.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will also present its reality television-focused Unscripted portion on the same night, which will be hosted by Tayshia Adams.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria are leading the pack with seven nominations each. RuPaul's Drag Race earned a leading four nominations in the reality television categories.

Jack Black will be honored with the Comedic Genius Award.

How to watch

Time: The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Network: MTV

Online: The show will be available to stream through Paramount+. MTV is also available through Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Performers: Snoop Dogg will be on hand as the show's official DJ, known as DJ Snoopadelic.

Nominees

Best Movie

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

Best Show

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Movie

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson, The Batman

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Show

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Competition Series

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

What’s Inside the MTV Movie & TV Awards Gift Bag

Presenters are confirmed, honorees are locked, and the stages are nearly set for Sunday night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards and the subsequent Movie & TV Awards Unscripted. That also means the gift bags are packed and ready to roll. Celebrity marketing firm Backstage Creations revealed the contents of its custom-designed bags, designed to spotlight small businesses with an emphasis on companies led by women and minorities, including HempHera, Nectar du Monde, Neogen Dermalogy, Atelier Anica, Jemma Russo, Island Slipper, NodPod eye masks and more, all packaged in a duffel bag by Lug, which is family owned and female-led.More from The...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Emmy Winning Actress to Portray Pete Davidson's Mom in His New Comedy Series

Edie Falco will play Pete Davidson's mother in an upcoming series inspired by the Saturday Night Live comedian's life. The series, titled Bupkis, will debut exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock streamer, which seems appropriate for a project that counts SNL creator Lorne Michaels as an executive producer. Falco is an Emmy winner for Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
UPI News

'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62

June 3 (UPI) -- Actor Brad Johnson, known for his role on Melrose Place and portrayal of the iconic Marlboro Man in advertising campaigns, has died. Johnson's longtime agent Linda McAllister reported the actor's passing to The Hollywood Reporter. A representative for the actor confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly.
FORT WORTH, TX
IndieWire

Television Academy Tightens Emmys Eligibility Window by Ending Hanging Episode Rule

Click here to read the full article. After a marathon couple months of last minute shows contending for awards attention, the Television Academy has announced a tighter Emmys eligibility window next year. On Wednesday, the organization shared that the Board of Governors approved a decision to eliminate the Hanging Episode Rule. The rule, which is still in effect for prospective 2022 Emmy nominees, allowed for series to still premiere episodes after the May 31 eligibility deadline as long as the final episodes were posted on a platform for Academy members to see before that May deadline, and premiered to the general...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Jack Black
Person
Rupaul
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Snoop Dogg
UPI News

Post Malone returns with new album 'Twelve Carat Toothache'

June 3 (UPI) -- Post Malone is back with new music. The 26-year-old singer and rapper released the album Twelve Carat Toothache on Friday. Twelve Carat Toothache is Malone's fourth album and his first since Hollywood's Bleeding, released in 2019. The new album features the singles "One Right Now" with...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Belated' Comedy Starring Kal Penn Not Moving Forward at FX

FX has decided not to move forward with Peter Tolan's semi-autobiographical pilot for Belated, Variety reports. Talks of green-lighting the show were first discussed back in October 2021, and FX has yet to comment on the decision not to continue production. The creator of the hit comedy drama Rescue Me, wrote, executive produced, and directed the half-hour pilot that would have marked Tolan's return to the FX family.
TV SERIES
Deadline

TV Academy Eliminates Hanging Episode Rule Beginning With 2023 Emmys

Click here to read the full article. The Television Academy announced today it will eliminate the Hanging Episode Rule beginning with the 2023 Emmy competition. The Hanging Episode Rule currently allows a series (including Limited or Anthology series) that premieres current-season episodes after the May 31 eligibility deadline, but prior to the start of nomination-round voting, to post those episodes on a platform available to Academy members by May 31 for episode eligibility in the current Emmy competition. Beginning with the next eligibility year (June 1, 2022-May 31, 2023), the Hanging Episode Rule has been eliminated; only episodes that premiere on a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Fubo Tv#Mtv#Hulu With Live Tv#Paramount#Hulu Live Tv#House
TheWrap

Expect an Emmy Bloodbath in the Overcrowded Drama and Comedy Series Races

If you look at the shows in the running for the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, some things seem pretty obvious. “Ted Lasso” is the reigning champion, and of course it’ll be nominated again this year. “Hacks” won three Emmys in 2021 and will definitely be back. “black-ish” is a four-time nominee, and it’s hard to see its final season not getting in. And Emmy voters have always been creatures of habit, which is good news for last year’s nominees “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant” and “PEN15.”
TV SERIES
Page Six

Josh Peck’s wife Paige O’Brien is pregnant with their second baby

Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien are expecting baby No. 2. The cinematographer, 31, revealed their pregnancy news with a Sunday baby bump debut via Instagram. She captioned the social media upload with a pasta emoji. O’Brien cradled her budding belly in a pink dress in the smiling snap. The photo was taken in Puglia, Italy, where she and the “Drake & Josh” alum, 35, appear to be enjoying a babymoon. While the actor has yet to share the news with his own followers, he commented on O’Brien’s post. “Is mine or no?” Peck jokingly asked. Drake Bell’s wife, Janet Von Schmeling, shared her support...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

HBO Max's 'Raised by Wolves' canceled after two seasons

June 3 (UPI) -- Ridley Scott's Raised by Wolves series at HBO Max has been canceled after just two seasons. "While we are not proceeding with a third season of Raised by Wolves, we are beyond grateful to the stellar cast and crew, our creators Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and the entire team at Scott Free Productions, for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b," HBO Max said in a statement to Variety and Deadline on Friday.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
UPI News

Loona to release special EP 'Flip That' in June

June 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Loona will return with new music in June. The K-pop stars announced the summer special mini album Flip That on Friday. Loona shared the news alongside a teaser photo for the EP. The image shows the members of Loona holding hands while standing by a tree with purple flowers.
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

Matthew Morrison hits back at 'Dance' exit rumors: 'Gossip is toxic'

June 3 (UPI) -- Glee and American Horror Story alum Matthew Morrison has posted a video on Instagram in an attempt to clarify why he has exited So You Think You Can Dance. "After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," Morrison said earlier this week when he announced he was leaving Season 17 of the show.
THEATER & DANCE
UPI News

Jennifer Lopez to be honored at MTV Movie & TV Awards

June 3 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez will be honored at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Lopez, 52, will receive the Generation Award at the awards show Sunday in Los Angeles. The Generation Award is a lifetime achievement award celebrating actors "whose diverse contributions to both...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
369K+
Followers
58K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy