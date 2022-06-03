Mark Rylance prefers lesser-known historical characters like 'Phantom'

LOS ANGELES, June 3 (UPI) -- Mark Rylance said he prefers playing historical figures who aren't as famous as presidents or movie stars, like Maurice Flitcroft in The Phantom of the Open, in theaters Friday.

"I'd be a little wary of playing characters who are incredibly well-known," Rylance told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "I like playing real people, particularly if you can meet their family and friends -- people who knew them and study them. They're a mystery."

Flitcroft was an amateur golfer who entered the 1976 British Open. When he shot 121, the Open realized he was not a pro and banned him.

That didn't stop Flitcroft, though. He continued to enter tournaments under false names, wearing disguises.

"I don't know if I've ever had so many costumes in a film, or wigs," Rylance said of Maurice's disguises.

Rylance also played captured spy Rudolf Abel in Bridge of Spies and Chicago 7 attorney William Kunstler in The Trial of the Chicago 7. He said he only had one minute of footage of Abel to observe, compared to a wealth of footage of Flitcroft at televised golf matches.

"If you watch that little minute for 100 times, you get a sense of his calmness," Rylance said of Abel. "Everyone's shouting, and yet he's so calm and his suit is there."

Rylance said there was the most footage available of Kunstler, which came close to making Kunstler too well-known for comfort. However, defending activists Abbie Hoffman and Bobby Seale meant Rylance shared the burden with his co-stars.

"We were all playing famous characters," Rylance said. "And the subject matter was worth taking the risk because young people don't realize how very special those young people were in the '60s."

Rylance said he does just as much research when he plays fictional characters. For his role as a scientist in Don't Look Up, he said he based his portrayal on three real-life scientists, but will not reveal their names.

"There were a number of pictures, videos and recordings that I was listening to and watching of three or four different people to tune my guitar, so to speak," Rylance said of Don't Look Up.

Rylance was perhaps least recognizable as the Big Friendly Giant in The BFG. Makeup transformed his face, and visual effects made him gigantic.

Rylance said parents often will point him out to their children. It amuses him that the kids do not believe he could possibly be the BFG.

"The kid looks at me like,'Tell me another one, pull another leg. What's that shrimp got to do with the BFG? Where's his ears? Where's his nose? He's about 5-foot-something.'" Ryland said with a laugh.

Another advantage of playing historical figures, Rylance said, is that biographical films tend to focus on the most dramatic moments of their lives.

"You're often at a turning point in a person's life," he said. "I love people finding themselves in total confusion, and everything that meant something before doesn't mean anything now. You have to figure it out afresh."

Flitcroft improved at golf, but never held his own against professional competitors. As such, Rylance said he did not have to train in the sport.

"Fortunately, with this one, I didn't have to go away and train for six months," he said. "I just hit the ball wherever I wanted to."

Rylance said he's only played on golf courses perhaps 10 times in his life. As a boy in Kent, England, he said he and his friends practiced in their yards.

Rylance said he remembered his swing when he played Maurice. He had practiced that swing with a set of clubs owned by his grandfather, Osmond Skinner.

"I learn a lot about acting actually from playing ball games," Rylance said. "I've worked with a few directors who use ball games to teach us about being live, being present and not knowing what's going to happen next."

Rylance is currently performing the stage play Jerusalem in London. He said he engages his co-stars in volleyball games in the theater stalls.

"It brings everyone into the present moment and that's why we love sports so much," Rylance said. "We don't know what's going to happen, and the players don't know what's going to happen."