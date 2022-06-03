ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Mark Rylance prefers lesser-known historical characters like 'Phantom'

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrJrS_0fz9nbgH00

LOS ANGELES, June 3 (UPI) -- Mark Rylance said he prefers playing historical figures who aren't as famous as presidents or movie stars, like Maurice Flitcroft in The Phantom of the Open, in theaters Friday.

"I'd be a little wary of playing characters who are incredibly well-known," Rylance told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "I like playing real people, particularly if you can meet their family and friends -- people who knew them and study them. They're a mystery."

Flitcroft was an amateur golfer who entered the 1976 British Open. When he shot 121, the Open realized he was not a pro and banned him.

That didn't stop Flitcroft, though. He continued to enter tournaments under false names, wearing disguises.

"I don't know if I've ever had so many costumes in a film, or wigs," Rylance said of Maurice's disguises.

Rylance also played captured spy Rudolf Abel in Bridge of Spies and Chicago 7 attorney William Kunstler in The Trial of the Chicago 7. He said he only had one minute of footage of Abel to observe, compared to a wealth of footage of Flitcroft at televised golf matches.

"If you watch that little minute for 100 times, you get a sense of his calmness," Rylance said of Abel. "Everyone's shouting, and yet he's so calm and his suit is there."

Rylance said there was the most footage available of Kunstler, which came close to making Kunstler too well-known for comfort. However, defending activists Abbie Hoffman and Bobby Seale meant Rylance shared the burden with his co-stars.

"We were all playing famous characters," Rylance said. "And the subject matter was worth taking the risk because young people don't realize how very special those young people were in the '60s."

Rylance said he does just as much research when he plays fictional characters. For his role as a scientist in Don't Look Up, he said he based his portrayal on three real-life scientists, but will not reveal their names.

"There were a number of pictures, videos and recordings that I was listening to and watching of three or four different people to tune my guitar, so to speak," Rylance said of Don't Look Up.

Rylance was perhaps least recognizable as the Big Friendly Giant in The BFG. Makeup transformed his face, and visual effects made him gigantic.

Rylance said parents often will point him out to their children. It amuses him that the kids do not believe he could possibly be the BFG.

"The kid looks at me like,'Tell me another one, pull another leg. What's that shrimp got to do with the BFG? Where's his ears? Where's his nose? He's about 5-foot-something.'" Ryland said with a laugh.

Another advantage of playing historical figures, Rylance said, is that biographical films tend to focus on the most dramatic moments of their lives.

"You're often at a turning point in a person's life," he said. "I love people finding themselves in total confusion, and everything that meant something before doesn't mean anything now. You have to figure it out afresh."

Flitcroft improved at golf, but never held his own against professional competitors. As such, Rylance said he did not have to train in the sport.

"Fortunately, with this one, I didn't have to go away and train for six months," he said. "I just hit the ball wherever I wanted to."

Rylance said he's only played on golf courses perhaps 10 times in his life. As a boy in Kent, England, he said he and his friends practiced in their yards.

Rylance said he remembered his swing when he played Maurice. He had practiced that swing with a set of clubs owned by his grandfather, Osmond Skinner.

"I learn a lot about acting actually from playing ball games," Rylance said. "I've worked with a few directors who use ball games to teach us about being live, being present and not knowing what's going to happen next."

Rylance is currently performing the stage play Jerusalem in London. He said he engages his co-stars in volleyball games in the theater stalls.

"It brings everyone into the present moment and that's why we love sports so much," Rylance said. "We don't know what's going to happen, and the players don't know what's going to happen."

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Mark Rylance Says ‘Nasty’ Comments from Real-Life ‘Trial of Chicago 7’ Subjects ‘Stung’ Him

Mark Rylance is back in theaters this weekend with “The Phantom of the Open,” a new comedy that sees the Oscar winner play famously bad amateur golfer Maurice Flitcroft. It’s Rylance’s first time portraying a real person since he played lawyer William Kunstler in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” But the actor appears to be having a lot more fun with this movie than he did with Aaron Sorkin’s 2020 historical drama.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: ‘Longtime Companion’ Depicted Tragedy on Fire Island

The rom-com Fire Island, debuting June 3, is set on that coastal community off Long Island, favored by queer New Yorkers as far back as the 1930s. The scenic locale — free of cars and inhabited by a population of white-tailed deer — has served as a film backdrop before, most notably in Ryan Murphy’s 2014 adaptation of The Normal Heart for HBO, and before that in the 1989 ensemble drama Longtime Companion. In both, Fire Island is depicted as a gay utopia, a carefree bacchanal soon to end with the appearance of a mysterious and deadly illness that seems to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Indie Films Jump In Between Hollywood Tentpoles As ‘Crimes Of The Future,’ ‘Watcher,’ ‘Benediction’ Open – Specialty Preview

Click here to read the full article. Indie distributors, grabbing a frame between Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion, are out with a handful of decently wide releases for the specialty space including Neon’s Cannes title Crimes of the Future (127 screes), IFC Midnight thriller Watcher (764) and Roadside Attractions’ WWI period piece Benediction (87). Sony Pictures Classics launches Phantom of the Open in four theaters in NY and LA. Netflix is taking Hustle to 275 screens as the industry looks for signs that big streamers are warming to theatrical. Yash Raj Films opens historical Bollywood epic Prithviraj in over 400...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Seale
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Abbie Hoffman
Person
William Kunstler
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Didn’t Ask Original Stars Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan to Return: Here’s Why

Tom Cruise’s brand new “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” premieres only in theaters on May 27th. Ahead of the film drop, we can’t wait to see what more the Hollywood icon brought to the 1980s narrative. Even more exciting, Tom Cruise welcomed back one of the film’s original cast members, Val Kilmer. Kilmer will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s former rival, “Iceman.” However, interestingly, Tom Cruise did not ask his onscreen partner, Kelly McGillis, back to reprise her “Top Gun” role as Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golf Course#The Phantom#Film Star#Zoom#Bridge Of Spies
IndieWire

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
MOVIES
Variety

Masked Singer Orville Peck on Being Openly Gay in Country Music: ‘We’ve Always Been There’

Click here to read the full article. Orville Peck grew up in South Africa before moving to Toronto with his family when he was 15. A theater kid and a trained ballet dancer, he eventually headed to London and appeared in a play in the West End. But his acting career was short-lived because his true passion was making music — country music. “All I ever wanted to do was be a country singer,” Peck says. “I finally got the courage when I was in my 20s to put all of the things I love together and just do the dang...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A perfect pair! Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have kept their love life out of the spotlight — but the couple’s low-key relationship still makes fans swoon. The “Shape of You” singer first met Seaborn when they were kids in Sheffield, England, but the pair didn’t start dating until 2015. Sheeran told Us Weekly that […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Celebrates 35 Years of ‘The Untouchables’: ‘What a Tremendous Ride’

“The Untouchables” came out on this day in 1987, and its star, Kevin Costner–who also recently reflected on being in “Hatfields & McCoys”–took to Twitter to celebrate the movie’s release and post a pivotal scene. In the scene, Costner as Eliot Ness heads into the Lexington Hotel to confront Robert DeNiro as Al Capone. Ness punches out one of Capone’s made men, then threatens Capone with a fight in the lobby of the hotel. Ness calls him a “son of a b—h,” and Capone delivers the scathing line “f–k you and your family” for calling him that in front of his son.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

‘Real Housewives of Dubai’: Everything to Know About Bravo’s 1st International Series in the Franchise

Going global! The Real Housewives of Dubai is coming to Bravo, the network announced in November 2021. The newest Housewives series will shine a light on “a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates,” according to a press release. The network added that the […]
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Rapper Hypo stabbed to death at Jubilee party in east London

The rapper ex-boyfriend of singer Emeli Sande has been stabbed to death at a Jubilee party. Hypo, real name Lamar Jackson, was attacked in front of a "large number of people" at the bash in Redbridge, east London, police said. Despite efforts to save him the 39-year-old was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
369K+
Followers
58K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy