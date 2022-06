I recently got “schooled” by a young gay teenager about the history of LGBT pride here in Los Angeles. This bright eager mind told me what he had found by Googling the history of Pride. He told me how Stonewall happened in New York City in June of 1969 when drag queens rebelled against the New York Police Department – and then how one year later – LA had a Pride protest march in 1970 on Hollywood Boulevard. And then it got moved later to Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood where it was held for the next 50 years.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO