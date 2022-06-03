ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stoute bids for another crowning moment in 'Piggott's' Derby

By GLYN KIRK
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NImt8_0fz9nJzJ00
Queen Elizabeth II and the late nine-time Epsom Derby winning jockey Lester Piggott will play central roles in Saturday's 'blue riband' which is part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations /AFP/File

Queen Elizabeth II, Lester Piggott and Michael Stoute are indelibly linked to the Epsom Derby and appropriately all three will be foremost on everyone's minds in Saturday's renewal which is part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

There is uncertainty over whether the Queen will attend the 'blue riband' that is named in honour of Piggott, who as a jockey won a record nine Derbies and died last Sunday aged 86, and whose favourite Desert Crown is trained by five-time winner Stoute.

If so it will only be the fourth time that she will have missed the race in her 70 year reign -- in 1956 and 1984 due to official duties and 2020 when spectators were barred due to Covid.

However, even were she to be absent she will tune into a race she has always yearned to win but came closest when Aureole was a four lengths second to Pinza in 1953.

There will be plenty of reminders of the Queen's close relationship with the sport -- such is her love for it she begins every morning with a read of the Racing Post.

Five of her former racehorses will parade and 40 jockeys who have ridden for her during her reign will line up as a 'guard of honour' wearing her colours a purple and scarlet jacket with gold braiding, with black cap.

Piggott bestrode Epsom like no other rider in the 20th century or indeed this one -- winning his first Derby in 1954 aged just 18 on Never Say Die -- and the racecourse are pulling out all the stops to honour the 'Long Fellow'.

The jockeys will wear black armbands and there will be a minute's applause both on Friday (when the Oaks which he won six times is run) and on Saturday at 1500GMT half an hour before the race is due off.

"Running The Derby in his memory, which we believe has not been done in the 242 previous editions of the race, is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest jockeys of the modern era," said Phil White, director of Jockey Club Racecourses.

âWe want to give racegoers on both days the opportunity to pay their respects and celebrate the life and career of this extraordinary sportsman."

- 'No longer a spring chicken' -

Stoute is at 76 some 20 years younger than the Queen and he provided her with one of racing's greatest moments with his first Derby win in 1981.

The ultimately ill-fated Shergar, who the Barbados-born trainer calls a "freak", destroyed his rivals in a 10 length romp -- John Matthias the jockey of runner-up Glint of Gold was so far behind he thought momentarily he had won.

Whether Desert Crown is of that outlandish talent remains to be seen but Stoute is not of the Don Quixote mentality at targeting impossible challenges with his horses.

Whilst he may not have the firepower when he was younger his close friend West Indies cricket legend Michael Holding says there is plenty of top wins in the old fellow yet.

"Desert Crown could possibly win the Derby and that would show people yes he is no longer a spring chicken but he has not lost his talent," Holding told AFP.

Desert Crown has been drawn in stall 12 -- from where Serpentine and Australia burst to win the race in 2020 and 2014 respectively -- and will face 16 rivals in what is the biggest field since 2017.

Stoute lags three Derby winners behind Irishman Aidan O'Brien, who has three runners headed by Stone Age.

O'Brien like his fellow trainers have yet to win a colt (male) classic this term as the English, Irish and French 2000 Guineas all have been carried by Charlie Appleby.

Appleby and O'Brien's rivalry is developing into that of Stoute and the late Henry Cecil which dominated the middle of the Queen's reign.

Appleby, 46, saddles three as well as he bids to make it three wins in the last five runnings with Nations Pride the fancied one after being supplemented for £75,000 ($94,000).

"It is the one race everybody wants to win," said Appleby whose words will resonate with the Queen.

"The English Derby is the ultimate for any owner, trainer, breeder or jockey.

"More importantly for the lads in the yard, it is what keeps them warm through the winter."

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Sports

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, predictions, lineup: Horse racing expert who hit Triple Crown races reveals picks

The 2022 Triple Crown season concludes when the starting gate opens in the final leg of the Triple Crown, the 2022 Belmont Stakes, on June 11 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Surprise Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is expected to run in the Belmont after his connections shockingly decided to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes. The Belmont Stakes field will be set after post positions are drawn next week, but the race is expected to attract a field of about 10. Wood Memorial winner and Derby fifth-place finisher Mo Donegal is the early Belmont Stakes favorite, at 5-2 in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds.
SkySports

Prix du Jockey Club preview: Imperial Fighter aims for French Derby glory at Chantilly among strong British challenge

Andrew Balding's Imperial Fighter will bid for Classic honours again when he takes his chance in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday. The colt was last seen finishing third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh in late May, coming home two-and-a-half lengths behind Godolphin's English Guineas runner-up Native Trail.
CHANTILLY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Michael Stoute
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Henry Cecil
Person
Lester Piggott
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal continues to make history. On Sunday, Nadal captured yet another French Open title, increasing his career Grand Slams number to 22, extending his lead on the all-time list. Nadal is now 14-0 in French Open finals. The Nadal household will certainly be celebrating in a big...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods: "LIV Golf?I believe in history"

Tiger Woods, the champion of 15 majors and who at 46 is struggling to return to the elite after a broken leg, said during the last PGA Championship: "I believe in history, in the big tournaments, in what Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer did, creating our circuit. There's a legacy...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Boxer delivers incredible knockout to win title belt

Boxer Joe Cordina delivered a serious knockout punch during his match against Kenichi Ogawa at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Saturday night. The two featherweights were fighting with Cordina’s WBA super featherweight title and Ogawa’s IBF super featherweight title on the line. Cordina pulled off a stunning second-round knockout with a huge right cross that dropped Ogawa instantly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Cricket#British Royal Family#Uk#Blue Riband#Platinum Jubilee#Afp File#The Epsom Derby#The Racing Post
Tennis World Usa

The PGA threatens to sanction Sergio García

The PGA reiterated on Wednesday its adamant refusal to allow its members to participate in LIV Golf, a new league launched with the backing of Saudi Arabia, and threatened "disciplinary action" after it was confirmed that a group of 42 players will compete at the 'LIV Golf Invitational Series' in London from June 9-11.
GOLF
AFP

Return of Harry and Meghan splits opinion

Cheers greeted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan outside St Paul's Cathedral on Friday as they made their first public appearance in Britain for two years. The St Paul's service was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's only official participation in the four days of celebrations.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

South Asian fest melds with Platinum Jubilee in northern England

From Bollywood-style dance to henna tattoo workshops, celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's record-breaking 70-year reign in the northwestern English city of Preston had a multicultural flavour on Saturday. "We've got an extra bank holiday for the jubilee, so thanks to the queen for that," said the teenager, who had managed to acquire a henna tattoo at the event, despite parental disapproval.
WORLD
numberfire.com

Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 6/3/22

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #2 Summer Ash – Gulfstream Park, R1 (1:05 PM ET) SUMMER ASH has an excellent chance at the weights and should give it a good go. He’s returned to the dirt on the last two starts, finishing second both times. Seventytimesseven has a jockey up with an excellent record when riding for this barn and is a contender, too. Royal Mahogany merits a closer look as well. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Classy Desert Crown can end 12-year wait for Sir Michael Stoute in the Cazoo Derby... but he must overcome a top-class field featuring premier Ballydoyle hope Stone Age to win it

It has been a dozen years since Sir Michael Stoute landed the Cazoo Derby with Workforce, but DESERT CROWN (Epsom, 4.30) boasts all the credentials required to end that hiatus. An impressive winner of the Dante Stakes at York, the Nathaniel colt coped well with easy ground on his Nottingham...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Proven expert who called last 2 winners reveals picks

Rich Strike took a break after winning the Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 long shot, but he will be on the track for the 2022 Belmont Stakes on June 11. He will not have the longest odds in the field this time around, as he is listed at 5-1 in the early 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. The Eric Reed-trained horse has finished in the top three in five of his past seven races, and he has had plenty of time to prepare for this race. Should you be backing Rich Strike to complete the Derby-Belmont Double with your 2022 Belmont Stakes bets?
SPORTS
AFP

AFP

64K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy