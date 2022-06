Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived back in California on Sunday, June 5, after celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee over the weekend. The pair were seen getting a ride back from the airport after taking a private jet to Santa Barbara, California. After the eventful weekend, the pair looked glad to be home but also tired from their flight, as Harry, 37, sat in the front seat, and Meghan, 40, in the back seat.

