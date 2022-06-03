ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

SoHum Flower Show Winners, Scholarships & Gratitude

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Southern Humboldt Garden Club:. The Southern Humboldt Garden Club would like to thank the community for participating in our sixty-ninth annual Southern Humboldt Flower Show on May 15th! It’s always a great opportunity to share what you grow, and to see what other plant-lovers...

kymkemp.com

kymkemp.com

Here’s a List of Artists Participating in ‘Arts! Arcata’ on June 10th

Featured artists for June are Zak Shea and Jeannie Fierce. New exhibit by the “Sunday Paint Out!” artists, which include Paul and Nancy Rickard and others which will be up through June 17. Reception 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. hosted by Friends Of the Arcata Library (FOAL) with a chance to view the 2021 COVID Commemorative Quilt created by the community before it moves to the Clarke Museum.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Clover is ‘an Eager Learner’ and ‘Smart Cookie’

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Clover is a playful Pit Bull Terrier just under 2 years old. She’s eager to please and a fast learner. Are you the perfect pet parent to teach her new tricks and be rewarded with love and affection?
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

"We wanted to make a difference." 2nd annual MADE Market held on Civic lawn

REDDING, Calif. — Saturday was filled with activity at Redding's Civic Auditorium, with the annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament and a community market both taking place simultaneously. While 3-on-3 is nothing new to the civic, the Make A Difference Event (MADE) had its debut on the auditorium's lawn, with some...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Hosting ‘Waterfront Eureka Plan Virtual Workshop’ on Thursday

The City of Eureka wants your continued input about the future of Eureka’s central waterfront! Please join the City for a virtual workshop on Thursday, June 9th at 6 pm via Zoom. Building off of the March 10th workshop’s visioning exercises, this second workshop will discuss and prioritize scenarios, designs, and possibilities for future development in the Plan Area. Register in advance: rebrand.ly/Waterfront-Eureka-Plan-Workshop.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

This ‘Sassy Senior’ is Ready to Be Your Constant Companion

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Blackie is a 10-year-old black Domestic Shorthair with personality. Blackie is a serious yet sassy senior who would love to be your constant...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Pony Express Day Parade in McKinleyville

Since 1968, McKinleyville’s Pony Express Days has brought smiles to kids and adults. Today, at 11 a.m., kiddos again grinned as floats and horses and antique cars marched/rolled past…Of course, it could be the candy not the creations that brought those grins…. Below are some of our favorite...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
crescentcitytimes.com

Crescent City Downtown Farmers & Artisans Market

Crescent City Farmer’s Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, bread, meat, and eggs. Opened June 1st and every Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm through October 26. Located at Front Street and K Street in Crescent City. CalFresh Healthy Living Program will be at the Downtown Farmers Market from...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
kymkemp.com

Dell’Arte International Alums Bringing Original Piece ‘Jumella’ to Arcata Playhouse

Returning to Humboldt with their second performance, Dell’Arte International alums Hannah Shaka and Marguerite Boissonnault bring their original theatre piece, Jumella, to the Arcata Playhouse. Audiences have the chance to enjoy this experimental blend of physical theatre and storytelling on Friday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Caltrans, Fortuna Hosting ‘Clean California Mattress Disposal Event’ June 11th

Caltrans and the City of Fortuna will host a free Mattress Dump Day event. This Dump Day event is part of Governor Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California initiative which makes this event, and other litter prevention and educational events occurring throughout the state, possible. Residents are encouraged to properly dispose of their unwanted mattresses.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

700 Local Students Cared for the Coast During the 17th Annual Kids Ocean Day Event

About 700 local students spent their school day caring for the coast during the 17th Annual Kids Ocean Day event at the Mike Thompson Wildlife Area, South Spit of the Humboldt Bay. After spending the day restoring dune habitat and picking up trash, students, teachers, and volunteers formed three ochre sea stars with the message “Restore Joy.” Local pilot Mark Harris flew over while photographer Patrick Cudahy captured the image.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Street Art Festival Announces Mural Survey for the Samoa Bridge Project

Press release from the Eureka Street Art Festival:. The Eureka Street Art Festival (ESAF) has set its sights on its next target for murals: the Samoa Bridge. This project will include painting the four piers under the bridge that border the waterfront and Halvorsen Park. This project is part of the Clean California Initiative effort, led by Caltrans.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

More on Lassen Park and June 7 in Tehama

Lassen National Park After Dixie – Week Two. We learned the road to the Butte Lake area (off Hwy 44 on the east side of the park) was open to vehicles, so we headed over. It’s our favorite part of the park – gorgeous lake, Cinder Cone, the Fantastic Lava Beds, Painted Dunes, Prospect Peak, Widow Lake, etc. We decided to hike down the eastern shore of the lake and that was a terrible choice.
kymkemp.com

Former Chopped Contestant Bringing Fine Dining Experience to Humboldt

Bringing years of Fine Dining experience to new home, Humboldt County, Chef Rochelle H. Burgess aims to elevate the dining scene and unveil her repertoire by launching an intimate pop-up dinner series featuring the finest local ingredients. Moving to Humboldt from Brooklyn, New York, Chef Rochelle operated as a successful...
SFGate

A race over land, sand, water and mud: Calif.’s weirdest race

The Kinetic Grand Championship returned to Humboldt County over Memorial Day weekend in 2022. (Ashley Harrell/SFGATE) Welcome to the Kinetic Grand Championship, a three-day race of human-powered sculptures over 50 miles of land, sand, mud and water. This is where Burning Man meets the Tour de France. The competition kicks off in the central plaza of bohemian college town Arcata, and from there, the sculptures cruise over city streets, up and down coastal sand dunes, through Humboldt Bay and into the frigid and swiftly moving Eel River.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

(Listen) Humboldt Last Week episode 248: Humboldt County’s news podcast

The ocean took another life off Black Sands Beach, an elementary schooler accidentally shared cannabis gummies with classmates, a possible coal train is not dead yet, the cheapest gas in the county, the new trail in Redwood National and State Parks, Larry Doss switched addresses in an attempt to unseat Steve Madrone for County Supervisor, possible offshore wind energy in Humboldt County takes another step forward, Klamath dam removals get ‘Chronicle coverage, exported musician on the rise ‘Crane Like The Bird’ shared the locally-inspired song “Lazy Eel River,” Ferndale export Hailey Dolcini has been pitching for Texas in the college softball World Series, a joyful message from kids at the beach, Humboldt-exported rugby star Evi Ashenbrucker overcame major injuries to play for Team USA, Kinetic Sculpture Race glory, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Officers now have body cameras connected to their cell phones, Arcata’s Humboldt Crabs are in action through August 7, a question about a casino affiliate possibly grooming kids to gamble, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Six Rivers National Forest Celebrating Its 75th anniversary!

The Six Rivers National Forest is celebrating its 75th anniversary! On June 3, 1947, President Harry S. Truman established the Six Rivers National Forest by Presidential proclamation 2733 creating the youngest forest in California. The forest has grown in many ways over the past 75 years. For example, the forest...
BURNT RANCH, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's first ever "Purple City Week" kicks-off

REDDING, Calif. — Friday marked the beginning of the first ever "Purple City Week" in Redding, a movement that helps senior citizens feel safe and well. This initiative first began in Knoxville, Tennessee. Their website describes being a purple city as "community members and organizations execute specific steps to learn about dementia and help those with dementia feel safer and better cared for... the Purple Cities Alliance is a team of local volunteers, practitioners, and community leaders leading this initiative."
REDDING, CA

