Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO