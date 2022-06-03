ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Massive fire at Moscow business center sends 4 to hospital

manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — A massive fire at a Moscow business center led to four people, including a top emergency official, getting rushed to a hospital Friday, Russian authorities said. Emergency officials engaged 180 firefighters, dozens of...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fire engulfs Moscow business center, people feared trapped

At least least two people have been rushed to hospital after a massive fire engulfed a business center in western Moscow Friday amid fears that several people could still be be trapped inside.Russian emergency officials engaged 180 firefighters, dozens of vehicles and three helicopters to combat the fire.They said 125 people were rescued from the building, and crews searched for anyone else who might still be inside. Russia's newly appointed emergencies minister, Alexander Kurenkov, went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.Authorities didn't name a possible cause of the fire. Russian news reports pointed to a short circuit as likely having ignited the blaze. Read More Jubilee news: Royal family joins Queen on palace balcony for fly-past
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Business Center#Hospital#Accident#Ap#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
HuffPost

Putin Warns West On Delivery Of Long-Range Rocket Systems To Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine’s government with early Sunday airstrikes in Kyiv that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.”
MILITARY
AFP

Shanghai residents chafe under fresh Covid lockdowns

Residents stuck inside a compound nearly a week after Shanghai's much vaunted reopening following a virus outbreak shouted at hazmat-clad officials on Monday, as fears grew that some city neighbourhoods were being locked down again. In downtown Xuhui district on Monday, an AFP reporter witnessed about a dozen people in one fenced-off housing compound shouting angrily at hazmat-clad officials. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

China warns Canada over patrol flights in tense skies

June 6 (UPI) -- China on Monday slammed Canada's "risky and provocative" aircraft patrols near North Korea and warned of "serious consequences" in the aftermath of complaints from Ottawa about Beijing's aggressive behavior in the skies. "Canadian military planes have stepped up reconnaissance and provocations against China under the pretext...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

UK boosts Ukraine support with high-tech missile system

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The British government said Monday that the multiple-launch rocket systems it is offering to Ukraine will bring “a significant boost in capability” for the country’s efforts to resist Russia’s invasion, which loomed large over D-Day commemorations in northern France. “If the...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Suspect in Litvinenko Poisoning Dies in Moscow - TASS

(Reuters) - Dmitry Kovtun, one of two Russian men accused by Britain of poisoning Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died of COVID-19 in a Moscow hospital, TASS news agency said on Saturday. Litvinenko died weeks after drinking green tea laced with radioactive polonium-210 at London's Millennium...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy