ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Travel officials say with summer vacations in full swing, airports are seeing almost pre-pandemic levels of people taking to the skies. “I would suggest getting to the airport about an hour and a half before your flight. Checking in an hour and a half. That gives you plenty of time to check your bag, make your way to the check point, get something to eat if you want and then if you do find you’ve forgotten something in your bag, you can go through the options of what to do with it rather than to abandon it,” said Eric Guthier, Supervisory Transportation Security Officer.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO