What you can bear, and how God will help you bear it

A question I am often asked is, “Will God really not put more on me than I can bear?”

It’s a touchy subject but one worth addressing. Often when facing painful emotional or physical troubles, well-meaning Christians will say, “Remember, God will never put more on you than you can bear.”

While the idea has some biblical support, you must keep in mind the need to balance between what God sovereignly allows and our human responsibility to trust and draw near to God. Drawing close to God is something we continually do in our “good” times, “bad” times, and “when life is unbearable” times.

The promise that God will not give you more than you can bear, in biblical context, means, as stated in 1 Corinthians 10:13, that God will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. The context of this Scripture is that God will always provide a way out whenever you are being tempted.

According to James 4:7, if you resist the devil, the devil will flee. Thus, there will never be a temptation to sin that you cannot overcome when walking closely with Christ. Still, as 2 Corinthians 1:3-4 shows, God has never promised that trials will not overwhelm us. The fact is, the very opposite seems to be true in Scripture.

A New Testament example is found in 2 Corinthians 1. Paul writes in verse 8 that he gave up all hope of being saved, and he said he was burdened far beyond his ability to endure. Still, Paul stresses in verse 9 that the trials he faced happened so he might learn not to rely on himself but instead learn to trust God totally.

In 1 Kings 19, Elijah runs from Jezebel. Elijah went so far as to tell God that he might as well die. In this chapter, the angel of the Lord told Elijah the journey was too much for him. God had used Elijah mightily in the past, and God would again use him in the future.

Still, in Elijah’s place of “too much,” God was with Elijah. Elijah was overwhelmed to the point of wishing he was dead. Still, God was with him, and the idea is expressed that God was “suffering” right along with Elijah. In fact, Isaiah 63:9 states that in all our suffering, God also suffers, and He personally rescues us. In His love and mercy, He redeems us.

The absolute truth is not about whether God will or will not put more on us than we can bear. The Biblical truths are: God is always with us (Deuteronomy 31:6); and God will never leave us, forsake us, and will suffer right along with us (Hebrews 13:5; Isaiah 63:9). God never promised to free us of pain (Isaiah 41:10), but He promised to be with us and suffer with us through the pain (Romans 8:17-18).

When we tell people that God will not put more on them than they can bear, and they already feel that He has, they might conclude: “God is angry with me,” or “God hates me.” My encouragement to you is to assure them biblically by reminding them of Hebrews 13:5, “God will never leave you,” and Isaiah 63:9, “God is suffering along with you.”