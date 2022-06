The Linton Miners are headed to Jasper for Saturday’s IHSAA 2-A semistate. The Miners will face the Centerville Bulldogs in the southern semi-state game at Jasper. The Miners made it to the semistate with a 5-4 regional title win over Forest Park. Earlier in the day, the Miners defeated North Decatur 4-0 to make the title game. If the Miners defeat Centerville on Saturday, they would play for the 2-A title next Saturday at Victory Field.

LINTON, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO