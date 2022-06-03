Hedge fund manager Dan Niles explains why we are still in a bear market rally

Big call on Apple (AAPL): Weak App store growth in May poses risk to third-quarter estimates, says Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty, the axe. She estimates revenue growth decelerated to 4% year over year in May, down from what she estimates to be 8% year-over-year growth in April — despite easier comparisons. Results were weaker across all regions except the United States. First App store monetization decline in two years, with only two of 10 categories showing growth. Beyond the June quarter, Huberty says App store growth could accelerate again, keeps a buy rating and a $195 price target. Still: the report is enough to bring whole Nasdaq down today.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO