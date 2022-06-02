ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Soul Society Yoga

Cover picture for the articleFour friends discover yoga overdelivers on their expectations. Every Monday and Friday, four longtime friends meet at Soul Society Yoga, on Kent Island, to keep each other accountable and do a workout that, they say, is as hard as any gym routine. Full-Body Fitness. “Yoga can be just as...

Right before I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, I was the fittest I had ever been in my life. I ran almost every day with my golden retriever and played soccer with my husband on a co-ed soccer team (I was terrible, but I blew through 500+ calories with every game). In fact, it was being hit with a soccer ball that sent me to the nurse practitioner who found my spreading cancer.
Click here to read the full article. Knee pain afflicts millions of women everyday. Studies have shown that women are more prone to knee injuries than men —thanks to our relatively wider hips that put extra stress on our joints and our hormones that potentially weakens our ligaments. Ugh. This is particularly troubling news for those who are active. Nothing bums you out faster than a bum knee, right? However there’s no need to put your fitness routine on hold if you know which exercises are right for you.  Whether you suffer from chronic knee pain, or have sustained a recent...
The Kettlebell Swing is an exercise that’s been around for hundreds of years. Originally, it was used as a tool to improve strength and overall fitness in the Russian military, but over time it’s become a popular weightlifting tool with many different benefits. In this guide, we’ll cover...
The classics are classics for a reason – they’re something special. It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about movies, music, clothes, cars, or even physiques – the classics stand the test of time. Beloved by millions and even billions of people, anything and anyone granted classic status has an unbreakable grip on our emotions.
Want to strengthen your arms, but aren’t exactly sure where to start? This beginner arms workout is just what you need to add to your routine—and it only has four moves. Your arms actually include a bunch of different muscles, including your biceps (muscles along the front of your upper arm), triceps (the back of your upper arm), deltoids (shoulders), brachioradialis (forearm muscles), and rotator cuff (small muscles in the back of your shoulder). Building strength in these muscles is important for pushing and pulling—both in everyday life, like when pushing a door open or pulling it closed, and in your strength training routines, such as when you perform an overhead press or a row.
Tabata is a 4-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout. During the 4 minutes of the workout, you do 8 sets of vigorous exercise of maximum effort for 20 seconds followed by 10 seconds of rest. What are examples of a Tabata workout?. Examples of Tabata workouts include the following:. Push-ups...
Fitness cartoon vector created by pch.vector - www.freepik.com. Are you one of those people who can't find time to take a warm cup of coffee, let alone work out in the middle of the day? We know the type. With the stress of everyday work duties and family errands that you need to juggle, there’s very little time left for you to enjoy a healthy workout. However, physical activity is essential for your well-being, so we have a few suggestions that will help you integrate physical activity into your busy lifestyle.
A new study claims that the pandemic is to blame for three out of every four Americans who have recently been injured in an attempt to get back to the fitness routine they had before the pandemic started. During the pandemic, nearly 7 out of 10 adults in the United...
If you’re an exercise buff who needs surgery, it’s hard to back off while you recuperate. Being sedentary can make you feel restless, listless and out of sorts – but your body needs time to heal. Fortunately, when options like minimally invasive surgery are appropriate, recovery times...
