Saint Michaels, MD

Higgins & Spencer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServing the Eastern Shore since 1942, Higgins and Spencer offers a comprehensive range of home products and services that are sure to fit your personal style and budget. From furniture & home accents; to flooring, window...

Downs Park Anniversary & Amphitheater Grand Opening

Annapolis, MD - Join Director Jessica Leys and the Department of Recreation and Parks, and the Friends of Downs Park for the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the new Amphitheater at Downs Park on Saturday, June 4 at 12:30pm. The ribbon cutting will be followed by the unveiling of the 40th Anniversary commemorative poster by artist Joe Barsin. See the full schedule below.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Gifts for Dads & Grads

1. Hats, koozies and t-shirts? Local Coast has the perfect Father’s Day Gift for you. Discover the best in performance fishing apparel, accessories, and gear at Local Coast. Local Coast is a diabled veteran-owned company based in Arnold, MD that strives to create great American fishing apparel to have you prepared, to both battle and enjoy the elements. Whether fishing inshore or offshore, being dressed for the occasion is our number one priority. 5% of all proceeds are donated annually to the Wounded Warrior Project, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and other charities that help support local waterways. Free local delivery is available. Not sure what to get? You can’t go wrong with one of their best selling Maryland designs. Visit Localcoast.com today and use the code “Dad15” for 15% off of your purchase. Local Coast www.localcoast.com, info@localcoast.com, Follow us on Instagram @local.coast.gear.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
6/3: Feedback Friday

Welcome to our weekly column in which a topic of interest, piece of news, relevant opinion, or general request for feedback is presented. We’ll offer the topic du jour and accompanying question, and you have the opportunity to respond with your thoughts. Simply fill out the form below. A...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

