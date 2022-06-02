Harbor Dental Center | Driftwood Advanced Aesthetics

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARBOR DENTAL CENTER: If you’re looking for a dental home that combines comprehensive care state-of-the-art dentistry with a personalized patient-centered approach, look no further than Harbor Dental Center in Cambridge. Since 2013, Dr. Meredith Todd, DDS, FAGD, has been practicing in her hometown, Cambridge, MD. She has...

whatsupmag.com

WMDT.com

New mental health facility opens in downtown Salisbury, focus on growth/healing

SALISBURY, Md.- A new mental health resource now calls downtown Salisbury home and looks to take a holistic approach to providing healing. The Wellness Center serves those in need of guidance on their life journey and specializes in treating individuals in marginalized communities. Services offered include individual, couples, and family...
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Parks & Recreation Invites Citizens To Participate In The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites citizens to join children and adults around the world for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL) Thursday, June 23. The WLSL is a global event to raise awareness that swimming lessons can help prevent drowning and save lives. All ages and swim experience levels are welcome.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
City
Cambridge, MD
Local
Maryland Health
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Warwick River Cafe

SECRETARY, Md.– One local cafe keeps hungry locals on their toes by changing their menu everyday. The Foodie Team was lucky enough to enjoy a few of Warwick River Cafe’s weekend specials on this week’s Foodie Friday. Warwick River Cafe posts their specials daily to their Facebook...
SECRETARY, MD
WMDT.com

OC Art League’s ‘Arts Day At the Winery’ exposes community members to the world of art

BERLIN, Md. -Wall art, hand-made jewelry, and crochet garments were just some of the items up for grabs as the Art League of Ocean City hosted the 2nd Annual ‘Arts Day At the Winery‘ at Windmill Creek Vineyard & Winery. “We have a great relationship with the winery and we bring the community together here and its a lot of fun,” OC Art League Volunteer Coordinator Aubrey Sizemore said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Luminis Health Names Cathy Martin, of Arnold, as New Chief Corporate Compliance Officer

Luminis Health has named Catherine “Cathy” Martin, of Arnold, MD, as the new Chief Corporate Compliance Officer. With more than 23 years of experience in health care, Ms. Martin will ensure that legal, ethical, and professional standards are met and communicated throughout the health system. In this role, she has oversight for regulatory compliance, corporate compliance, internal audit, billing compliance, policies infrastructure, and HIPAA privacy.
ARNOLD, MD
rockvillenights.com

Living on $3.7 million a year in Rockville, Maryland

Can you live on $3.7 million a year in Rockville? Brian Jung is doing it now. The successful YouTuber has a channel dedicated to videos on personal finance and cryptocurrency. His family came here from South Korea in the 1990s, one of many who have settled in a Rockville where the Asian community is now one of the economic engines of the city. CNBC took notice of Jung's acccomplishments, including his financial stake in Rockville Town Square's Gyuzo Japanese BBQ restaurant, in a new episode of its Make It: Millenial Money series.
ROCKVILLE, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Weight Loss Centers in Washington DC: Get Top Guidance

“Eat less. Exercise more.” The classic recipe might seem simple but it surely is not easy to follow. Safe and healthy loss of weight requires dedication. But that is not enough; you also need an expert to point you in the right direction. Here are the best weight loss centers in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Event guide for celebrating Pride Month in Maryland

MARYLAND, USA — It's Pride Month and people are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community throughout the DMV area, including in Maryland. There are several pride celebrations throughout the state, but here's a detailed look at how to celebrate in Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George's Counties. Pride Events in Frederick County.
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Downs Park Anniversary & Amphitheater Grand Opening

Annapolis, MD - Join Director Jessica Leys and the Department of Recreation and Parks, and the Friends of Downs Park for the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the new Amphitheater at Downs Park on Saturday, June 4 at 12:30pm. The ribbon cutting will be followed by the unveiling of the 40th Anniversary commemorative poster by artist Joe Barsin. See the full schedule below.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
whatsupmag.com

Gifts for Dads & Grads

1. Hats, koozies and t-shirts? Local Coast has the perfect Father’s Day Gift for you. Discover the best in performance fishing apparel, accessories, and gear at Local Coast. Local Coast is a diabled veteran-owned company based in Arnold, MD that strives to create great American fishing apparel to have you prepared, to both battle and enjoy the elements. Whether fishing inshore or offshore, being dressed for the occasion is our number one priority. 5% of all proceeds are donated annually to the Wounded Warrior Project, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and other charities that help support local waterways. Free local delivery is available. Not sure what to get? You can’t go wrong with one of their best selling Maryland designs. Visit Localcoast.com today and use the code “Dad15” for 15% off of your purchase. Local Coast www.localcoast.com, info@localcoast.com, Follow us on Instagram @local.coast.gear.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Will Offer a Free Community-Based Diabetes Self-Management Program at Germantown Library on June 22.

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Maryland Living Well Center of Excellence, will offer a free community-based Diabetes Self-Management Program (DSMP) beginning Wednesday, June 22. The six-week series will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Germantown Library. The Germantown Library is located at l9840 Century Blvd. in Germantown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Only Workers Comp Pharmacy Now Open in Annapolis

RescueMeds Pharmacy has announced its opening in Annapolis, MD. Led by CEO Colleen Shields, RescueMeds is an anomaly in the pharmacy world. Rescue Meds is a fixture for many attorneys and stakeholders in the worker’s compensation space. RescueMeds exclusively serves injured workers in Maryland, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. More states […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Clement’s Island Museum Presents “Conversation & a Cruise” Series for Families in 2022

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Beginning June 11, 2022, visitors can enjoy summer breezes on a fun, educational, and family-friendly morning of cruising during a series of themed events on the St. Clement season’s Island Museum Water Taxi. The three cruises occur on June 11, July 16, and Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The June 11’s theme […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Choice Hotels bringing Cambria brand to coastal Sussex

Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International continues to expand its Cambria Hotel brand with its first Delaware location near Rehoboth Beach. The four-story, 114-room Cambria is slated to open in Spring 2024. “The groundbreaking of the Cambria hotel in Rehoboth Beach represents another proud moment for...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Bay Net

Annapolis Player Splurges On $30 Scratch-Off, Wins $100,000

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A man from Annapolis who enjoys playing Maryland Lottery scratch-offs hit it big when he bought a $100,000 Lucky instant ticket. He won the game’s $100,000 top prize!. With his winnings, the 46-year-old plans to either buy or build a house, as he currently lives...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for May 28- June 3, 2022

Calvert County: Calvert County Emergency Communications Named a 2022 Tyler Technologies Public Sector Excellence Award Winner: The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Communications Division, was recently named a 2022 Tyler Technologies Public Sector Excellence award winner, for deploying Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety and Fire Field Mobile in innovative and impactful ways. Mark R. […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

