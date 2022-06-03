ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford investing $1.5 billion in expanded Ohio EV production, Ohio’s investment? Unclear.

By Nick Evans
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fcf9_0fz9c8Fw00

Ford executive Kumar Galhotra speaking in Ohio. (Screengrab from YouTube stream.)

Just outside Cleveland Thursday Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ford will expand its Avon Lake assembly plant to build a new commercial electric vehicle. They plan to invest $1.5 billion in the project and create 1,800 new jobs in Ohio. The state’s business development arm, JobsOhio, is offering incentives, but is not releasing the details publicly yet.

Ford officials say they’ll break ground this year and be assembling the new model by the middle of this decade.

The announcement marks Ohio’s second major manufacturing deal in five months after Intel announced plans to build a new computer chip facility near Newark. It’s likely welcome news for a governor facing reelection after winning his party’s nomination with less than 50% of the vote. Speaking to the crowd of autoworkers, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted drew a bright line between these deals and the DeWine administration.

“There’s so many awesome things that have happened under his leadership in Ohio in the last few years. He’s done a great job,” Husted said. “Ohio has enjoyed a lot of good news on the economic development front created under his leadership.”

DeWine described the Ford expansion as an example of how Ohio is poised for the “future of manufacturing,” as supply chain disruptions encourage some companies to rethink production strategies.

“One of the lessons, I think, of the pandemic should be for everyone that when it comes to essential things, we must make them in the United States of America,” DeWine said to an eruption of applause. “We must make them with American workers. As governor of Ohio, I’m a little selfish, I want a lot of those to be right here in the state of Ohio.”

Ford executive Kumar Galhotra explained the company is making significant investments in domestic production beyond the expansion in Ohio. The company plans to put $3.7 billion toward additional production throughout the Midwest, including at multiple plants in Michigan as well as one in Missouri.

“Today is all about new investments, new products and our strategy for the future. But more than anything, it is about you the people who build our products,” Galhotra told the crowd. “Ford is already the largest employer of hourly auto workers in America. It’s not an accident. That was a choice we made as a company.”

All told, Ford’s plans will create 6,200 new jobs and convert 3,000 more part-timers into full-time employees, they say. The company projects that investment will lead to an additional 74,000 jobs indirectly. Galhotra said they were able to make these moves after negotiating with United Auto Workers officials ahead of the current contract running out.

“We agreed to convert those employees earlier than required by the contract,” Galhotra said. “All these new permanent employees will see pay raises and all new hourly employees will now get full health care benefits on the very first day that come to work at Ford, how about that?”

In a press release, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH, emphasized the announcement as a win for Ohio’s economy, but also union auto workers.

“Ford’s decision to produce its next generation of commercial electric vehicles in Ohio and bring more jobs to Lorain County is a testament to the strength of our state’s manufacturing sector and the talent of Ohio’s workers,” Brown said.

The release quoted UAW President Ray Curry saying Brown deserved a share of the credit because of his “unwavering commitment to Ohio’s working families.”

While Ford is making a multibillion-dollar investment as part of Thursday’s announcement, it’s far from clear how much Ohio has offered to spur that decision or when Ohioans will see details about the deal. It has been almost six months since state officials announced the Intel agreement, but a clear picture of the incentives Intel will receive has yet to emerge.

Ohio’s Department of Development described $1.9 billion in incentives shortly after that announcement, but this week legislative researchers noted there could be “hundreds of millions of dollars” more in tax savings after lawmakers approved additional changes in Ohio’s new capital budget. JobsOhio meanwhile, said it was offering Intel $150 million in grants, but noted it could hand over additional funding and it would share the terms “after any final agreements are executed.”

JobsOhio has yet to post additional details.

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chair declines to adopt legislative maps

The Republican co-chair of the Ohio Redistricting Commission declined his fellow co-chairs invitation to adopt a new legislative redistricting plan, as was ordered by the Ohio Supreme Court. The letter from state Rep. Jeff LaRe, R-Violet Twp., to state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, went on to declare the the Ohio Constitution dictates “when and how […] The post Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chair declines to adopt legislative maps appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio pediatric doctors decry government control of gender-affirming care

Doctors in Ohio’s major children’s hospitals say a bill that would regulate and restrict gender-affirming care puts both the patients and the doctors at risk, and brings government overreach into medical decisions. House Bill 454 had its fourth hearing in the Ohio House Families, Aging and Human Services Committee on Wednesday, where opponent testimony was […] The post Ohio pediatric doctors decry government control of gender-affirming care appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Out-of-state counselors, therapists will soon be able to work in Ohio

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A state boundary line shouldn’t be what stops someone from getting […] The post Out-of-state counselors, therapists will soon be able to work in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Formula shortage exposes familiar weakness in our safety net

Last week, the Ohio Department of Health requested that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services allow greater flexibility in its social assistance programs around baby formula. The program the Ohio Department of Health is most interested in is the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, one of the […] The post Formula shortage exposes familiar weakness in our safety net appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Supreme Court allows states to use unlawfully gerrymandered congressional maps in 2022 midterms

In the upcoming midterm elections, states may use maps that a federal court has found unlawful. You read that right: The U.S. Supreme Court recently barred federal courts from requiring states to fix their newly adopted, but unlawful, congressional maps before the 2022 midterm congressional elections. In Merrill v. Milligan, the Supreme Court in February […] The post U.S. Supreme Court allows states to use unlawfully gerrymandered congressional maps in 2022 midterms appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ALABAMA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Analysis: Trump tipped primary to Vance, DeWine has problems with Rs

A pre-primary poll designed by six political scientists and the actual results of the election seem to show that former President Donald Trump’s endorsement was a decisive factor in the Ohio Republican Primary for U.S. Senate. The analysis also seems to show that GOP Gov. Mike DeWine has some work to do if he wants […] The post Analysis: Trump tipped primary to Vance, DeWine has problems with Rs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Lt. Gov. Husted joins bank board — while he’s still in office

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says he doesn’t have a conflict of interest as a new board member of an Ohio bank — that’s regulated by the administration of which Husted is a part. Despite the denial, his new side gig is likely to add to ethics questions about an administration that has already had […] The post Lt. Gov. Husted joins bank board — while he’s still in office appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
