Louisville, KY

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/3 4AM Update

Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Money: Inflation hurts weddings, Restaurant fees, New car sales dipped, Airline pilots picket. Restaurants are adding new fees to your check to counter inflation. Also, inflation is making it harder for the wedding...

www.wave3.com

Wave 3

WonderFest makes weekend return to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WonderFest made its return to Louisville over the weekend, bringing a bit of Hollywood behind-the-scenes magic along with it. The event was held on June 4 and 5 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and featured Hollywood actors, directors, designers and more. Crowds gathered in over the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

“Juicy” Duncan Picks Up 7th KO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dontaze “Juicy” Duncan is the hottest fighter in the city of Louisville, and he added another KO to his record. It’s no secret that Louisville is the home of the greatest, Muhammad Ali. On Saturday night, the latest hard hitter from the city returned to the ring to honor Ali on the anniversary of his passing. Duncan was looking to move to 7-0 taking on Christian Guido from Italy. First round, Juicy catches him with a series of lefts and drops him. Later in the round, Guido literally tumbles to the mat. Somehow, he escaped the first round, but in the second round his corner had seen enough, and threw in the towel after Guido was floored again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana Pride Parade and Festival returns to Big Four Station Park

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of Pride Month, the Southern Indiana Pride Festival returned to the Big Four Station Park on Saturday. “We are immensely appreciative of our volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and parade participants that have made the 5th Annual Southern Indiana Pride Parade and Festival possible,” Founder and president of Southern Indiana Pride Evan Stoner said. “We are so excited to be together again.”
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Greek Festival back in action

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After some disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisville Greek Festival is back in action Friday. The festival will be held the first weekend in June at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Members of the community can enjoy live Greek music, dancing, authentic cuisine and an outdoor marketplace.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Metro police investigate overnight shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings reported early Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., LMPD officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Hagen Road, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers were told a man had been shot...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

NC Courage Spoils Nadim’s Return

(Courtesy: Racing Louisville) -Racing Louisville FC fell behind early and never found its footing in a 3-0 defeat to the visiting North Carolina Courage at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night. The loss was the second in a row for Racing (2-3-2, eight points) after a four-match unbeaten streak pushed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Three recovering after separate shootings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating three separate shootings that injured three men. About 4:00 p.m. Saturday police were called to the 4300 block of Fegenbush Lane, but did not find a victim. A short time later, a 17 year old boy arrived at University Hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Michigan Shocks Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courtesy: UofL Athletics) – The University of Louisville baseball team suffered its first loss of the postseason on Saturday, taking a 7-3 loss against Michigan at Jim Patterson Stadium. Louisville (39-19-1) drops into the losers’ bracket where it will take on Oregon in an elimination game at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hit Netflix cheer show talent comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Navarro College cheer team’s hit TV show took Netflix by storm, and now they and their rivals, Valley Community College, are coming to the KFC Yum! Center. “There’s going to be so many flips and stunts,” former Navarro cheerleader Morgan Simianer told WAVE News....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot multiple times at drive-thru in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been hospitalized after a shooting at a McDonald’s in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Calls came in just before 10:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Taylor Boulevard, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Murder suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a murder that happened in 2020. Police arrested Kameron Butler, 22, in Southern Indiana not long after the shooting. Butler is accused of killing Felefia Griffin. Butler told police he had met Griffin on the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Heird named UofL athletic director

Many businesses are still trying to get back on their feet after the pandemic. Would U.S. assault weapon ban impact mass shootings?. President Biden said the policy cut down on mass shootings and that deaths tripled after the measure was allowed to expire in 2004. Louisville’s youth detention center reopens...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Veterans schedule trip to Memorial Wall replica in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A tour bus with more than 60 Vietnam Veterans will be heading from Lexington to visit Elizabethtown’s Vietnam Memorial Wall on Saturday. The replica wall is located inside Elizabethtown Nature Park, and was built to allow Kentuckians unable to visit the real memorial wall in Washington D.C. to pay their respects.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

4-year-old girl shot in Fairdale Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A four-year-old girl is hurt after being shot in the Fairdale Neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 9300 block of National Turnpike just before 6 p.m. Saturday night. The girl was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by a personal car. The four-year-old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky, Indiana businesses seeking ways to decrease staffing shortages

Would U.S. assault weapon ban impact mass shootings?. President Biden said the policy cut down on mass shootings and that deaths tripled after the measure was allowed to expire in 2004. Louisville’s youth detention center reopens as youth transitional center. Updated: 9 hours ago. With the transitional center available...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man hit by 2 cars, killed while crossing Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after he was struck by two cars while crossing Dixie Highway early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a pedestrian on Dixie Highway at Upper Hunters Trace, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
LOUISVILLE, KY

